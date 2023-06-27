Toby Keith Shares Positive Update on His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith is looking forward to his future. The country crooner is opening up about his health, one year after going public with his battle with stomach cancer.

The "Beer for My Horses" singer hosted his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament on June 2, and he spoke with The Oklahoman at a gala ahead of the event, where he gave an update on his health.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he told the outlet. "Basically, everything is in a real positive trend... [but] you never know with cancer, so you have to prepare."

Keith, 61, shared his hope that he might be "out on the road this fall," if he's able to get the energy to perform a full live show, and gets a respite from his cancer treatments.

"I've got more wind. And I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere, just to see if I can get through two hours," Keith said. "All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work."

Keith told the outlet that, while he's still undergoing chemotherapy, his tumor has decreased in size by a third, and his blood tests have been encouraging. However, he's "about another eight weeks from my last scan."

"I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less," he said, "and I've only got one that's shown up."

It's been just over a year since Keith first revealed that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer, revealing the news in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the "Should’ve Been a Cowboy" singer wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Keith remained optimistic and promised fans he would be back on the stage. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T" he added in his post.

Keith has always been an advocate for cancer research. In 2006, the musician set up the Toby Keith Foundation, which provides no-cost housing for children with cancer.

Additionally, his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament benefits the Toby Keith Foundation, dedicated to supporting the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients, as well as providing funds for OK Kids Coral -- a foundation that provides no-cost housing for families of children receiving pediatric cancer treatment in Keith's hometown of Oklahoma City.

