The country music community woke up to devastating news on Tuesday as news broke that legendary singer Toby Keith died following a lengthy cancer battle. He was 62.

Keith's death was announced on his website and social media accounts, stating he passed away "peacefully" on Monday night while surrounded by family.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement read. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith's health battle began in 2021 when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. In a candid Instagram post in June 2022, he shared his journey with fans, revealing that he had undergone months of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Despite the challenges, Keith remained optimistic, expressing his gratitude for the support of his family and fans.

The announcement of Keith's passing sent shockwaves through the close-knit country music industry and beyond. Tributes poured in from fellow artists and fans alike, many of whom expressed their disbelief and shared fond memories of the iconic musician.

Country singer Zach Bryan expressed his sadness on social media, writing, "too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear." He continued, "rest in peace friend we love you."

GRAMMY nominated singer Jelly Roll took to his Instagram story to post a photo of Keith with the message, "We covered 'Should've Been a Cowboy' at every show last year - Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP."

Many sought solace in the comments section of Keith's Instagram page, where news of his passing was shared in the early hours of the morning.

Randy Houser expressed his grief, commenting, "God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it."

Channing Wilson echoed the sentiment, saying, "Hate to hear this. You fought hard brother. Prayers for his family. RIPTK."

Actor Stephen Baldwin also shared his thoughts, writing, "Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away. I've been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus."

Radio personality Bobby Bones, who had toured with Keith, reminisced about their time together, saying, "So sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive."

Here are some of the many touching tributes shared in Keith’s memory.

Keith is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tricia Lucus, and children Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen.

