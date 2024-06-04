The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival is stacking up to be a can't-miss event! On Tuesday, iHeartMedia announced the lineup for its iconic music festival, which is set to take place Sept. 20 and 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-day festival will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani and Keith Urban. Big Sean, Hozier, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett and Victoria Monét are also set to take the stage.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Additionally, iHeartMedia teased that fans can expect one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances, too.

For fans that can't make it out to the festival in person, all performances will be livestreamed on Hulu and broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets.

"The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia. "And with Hulu as the Official Steaming Destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country."

Presale for Capital One cardholders begins on June 12, while tickets for the general public will go on sale June 14 at AXS.com.

"This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival includes a great lineup of artists across a variety of genres," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "Our cardholders are huge music fans, and we’re thrilled to offer them unique access to the concert event, giving them the chance to experience some of their favorite artists in an unforgettable way."

Last year's festival included performances from Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson and Lenny Kravitz, among others. Watch the video below for a look back at the 2022 event.

