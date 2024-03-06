Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Was Really Vacationing With Drake

Camila Cabello is letting fans in on why she was really with Drake in Turks and Caicos last December. On the recent podcast episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asks the "Señorita" singer about the romance rumors that started swirling after she and the rapper were spotted in the tropical paradise.

"First of all, I wouldn't say straight up vacation," Cabello begins. "It was vacation plus some work."

That being said, the 27-year-old musician has a lot of praise for Drake. "I will say, you know what, I love that man. I love him. ...We all love him, right?" she tells Cooper.

When asked if she's ever dated the renowned 37-year-old rapper, Cabello coyly replies, "Have I had a beautiful, artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have."

Making sure fans know she was not just on vacation with Drake, she adds, "This was like a homie, like a friends trip."

Cabello gave her reasons for being in Turks and Caicos with Drake. "I really felt like he would like my album. So I DMed him and I was like, 'I would love to play you my album. I honestly feel like you would really love it.'"

Drake apparently agreed and they "hung out."

"I played him my album. He loved it and I thought that he would. I was so excited," she tells Cooper, calling the experience "surreal."

Cabello notes, "He's so generous and so kind."

While she never confirms that there was any romantic connection with the rapper, Cabello proclaims, "A toast to Drake, to Champagne Papi."

When these two were spotted at Noah's Ark in Turks and Caicos several months ago, an onlooker told ET at the time, "They looked cozy together and seemed like they were having a great time. They were enjoying each other's company and were unbothered by the attention they were getting. They weren't showing any outward PDA, but there were lots of smiles and laughter between both of them. Drake looked like he was relaxed and happy and Noah's Ark is one of his favorite spots."

Drake -- whose last public relationship was with Rihanna -- has spent the last years in his single era. Since the split, the rapper has been linked to Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner and SZA. As of 2021, he dated influencer Johanna Leia.

As for Cabello, she last sparked dating rumors in August 2023 when she was spotted with Rauw Alejandro. Previously, the "Havana" singer was in a relationship with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch, which ended in early 2023. Last summer, Cabello also briefly rekindled her romance with ex Shawn Mendes.

RELATED CONTENT: