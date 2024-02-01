Camila Cabello is shameless when it comes to her new look!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to debut her new tresses -- and it's different.

"it’s time >:)," the "Havana" songstress wrote.

In the clip, shared next to the teasy caption, images of the pop star holding a camera while standing in front of the mirror flash. Cabello rocks low-rise jeans and a cropped baby T-shirt. But making the moment totally surprising? Her brand new platinum blonde hair.

Erica Rascon/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cabello's signature dark tresses have been transformed into a long shaggy blonde cut with bangs. It's not clear if the look is permanent or temporary.

In addition to her new hair, it appears that the "Bam Bam" singer is hinting at a new music era, as clips of a song or interlude play with the video.

Fans of the former Fifth Harmony singer seem to approve, as the post has garnered over 170K likes. On Wednesday, Cabello shared pictures from the studio -- and she had her dark tresses.

"is it butterflies or acid reflux ? 😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

Next to the caption was a photo of the singer standing in the studio in front of a sound board. In the photos that followed, the "My Oh My" singer shows off her process as she sits in a chair and gets to work on a laptop.

Cabello's new music would follow her last album, Familia, which she released in 2022. So far, no official release date has been announced.

In the meantime, the singer has been soaking up her time off. In December, Cabello and Drake sparked dating rumors when they were photographed having fun in the sun during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

