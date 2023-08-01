Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro Are Not Dating Despite Attending Same Events
Rauw Alejandro just announced last week that he and Rosalía called off their engagement and already he's sparking romance rumors with another singer.
The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer, also known as Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, was spotted out and about in Florida, and just so happened to be at some of the same events as newly single Camila Cabello, who recently called it quits again with Shawn Mendes.
However, a source tells ET that the two "are not dating."
"They happened to be at two of the same events at the same time, but they barely spent any time together at either event," the source says.
On June 25, both Alejandro and 26-year-old Cabello were photographed at the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. DJ Khaled, Ray Allen and Diddy were also in attendance.
After news broke of their breakup, both Alejandro and 30-year-old Rosalía took to social media to address the split and rumors of infidelity.
"Throughout these last few years, you have all been a part of my professional achievements, as well as all my happy moments that I have lived as a couple. Never did I see myself in this position that I had to think that I had to give public declarations about this topic that is so private to me. Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I broke off our compromise (aka engagement)," Alejandro wrote in a statement shared on Twitter, which has been translated from Spanish to English.
While the singer admitted there were "many issues" that led to him and Rosalía calling off their engagement, he noted it was never because of any infidelity or a "third person."
Rosalía spoke out not long after her ex about the breakup.
"I love, respect and admire Rauw," she wrote in an Instagram Story message, translated from Spanish to English. "I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for understanding and respecting."
Rosalía and Alejandro first went public with their relationship in September 2021, and announced their engagement in March, sharing the happy news in the music video for their song, "Beso," which appeared on their joint EP, R&R.
