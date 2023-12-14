Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Jet Ski Outing

Drake and Camila Cabello are sparking romance rumors somewhere tropical!

The Certified Lover Boy singer and the songstress were spotted by onlookers in Turks and Caicos having some fun in the sun. In videos and photos captured online, Drake, 37, and Cabello, 26, got close as they seemingly took an excursion on the island.

For his part, the "Spin Bout You" rapper was dressed for the weather in a pair of orange swim trunks and a sleeveless T-shirt, showcasing his arms, while Cabello rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that she paired with a matching coverup.

An onlooker at Noah’s Ark in Turks and Caicos tells ET, "Drake and Camila were at Noah's Ark at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon. They looked cozy together and seemed like they were having a great time. They were enjoying each other's company and were unbothered by the attention they were getting. They weren't showing any outward PDA, but there were lots of smiles and laughter between both of them. Drake looked like he was relaxed and happy and Noah's Ark is one of his favorite spots."

In video, shared on X (formally known as Twitter) the duo is seen smiling and laughing as they chat. Cabello was reportedly with a friend, while Drake was with a man who appeared to be his bodyguard.

At one point, the pair was all smiles as they made their way into the water and road alongside each other on jet skis. Outside of the water, Drake and Cabello had a close conversation, as he stood in front of her while she spoke.

Drake -- whose last public relationship was with Rihanna -- has spent the last years in his single era. Since the split, the rapper has been linked to Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner and SZA. As of 2021, he dated influencer Johanna Leia.

As for Cabello, she last sparked dating rumors in August, when she was spotted with Rauw Alejandro. Previously, the "Havana" singer was in a relationship with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch, which ended earlier this year.

Over the summer, the "Don't Go Yet" songstress briefly rekindled her romance with her ex, Shawn Mendes. The pair, who called it quits in 2022 after two years of dating, sparked dating rumors when they shared a kiss at Coachella.

In the months that followed, the "Senorita" singers were spotted walking hand in hand in NYC and getting close at a Taylor Swift concert.

In June, a source told ET that the pair was no longer seeing each other.

"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," the source said at the time. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

