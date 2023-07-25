Camila Cabello really let loose on a recent beach vacation, showing off a series of topless photos via Instagram from her visit to Puerto Rico.

The 26-year-old "Bam Bam" singer enjoyed some rest and relaxation as she skinny-dipped in a luxurious pool and read books by the beach. Cabello carefully covered her assets in one nude snapshot with strategically-placed butterfly emojis.

In her caption, Cabello wrote, "te amo PR ✨✨✨ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar." The caption roughly translates to, "I love you PR. Now, back to the studio, there’s an album to finish."

The star shared some more peeks at her vacay on her Instagram Story, including a selfie in which she’s toasting to the camera while holding a glass of red wine.

"Love you guys. I miss you," she wrote over the shot.

She also posted a video of herself wiping out during a wakeboarding session.

"After one sports lesson, I now consider myself and behave like a musician AND, (MOST importantly), the most promising athlete of my generation," she joked in a caption.

Camila Cabello / Instagram

Camila Cabello / Instagram

The fun getaway comes about one month after news broke that she and Shawn Mendes had once again called it quits after giving their relationship another shot.

"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," a source told ET. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

Then, earlier this month, Cabello and pal Selena Gomez offered up a social media love-fest while teasing a potential musical collaboration in the works.

Cabello's last album, Familia, was released in April 2022. She later joined The Voice as a coach on the series' 22nd season later that same year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Getting Cozy at Taylor Swift Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello Hint at Collab After Fun Night Out

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'No Longer Seeing Each Other' (Source)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Dance Together at Taylor Swift Concert

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Together in NYC After Coachella PDA

Related Gallery