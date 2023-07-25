Camila Cabello Shares Topless Pics While Skinny Dipping on Beach Vacation
Camila Cabello Goes Skinny-Dipping, Wakeboarding on Puerto Rican…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Files Restraining Order Against Forme…
'Sister Wives' Stars Mykelti and Tony Padron Reveal Major Weight…
‘Impeachment’ Star Beanie Feldstein Talks Monica Lewinsky: What …
Taylor Lautner Gets Emotional Praising Ex Taylor Swift on Stage …
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: David’s Awkward and Heartbreaking First Meeting…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen…
True Thompson Steals Mom Khloé Kardashian's Glam Squad!
Britney Spears Says 'a Lot of Therapy' Went Into Writing Tell-Al…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get Jasmine an Immigration Lawy…
'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Niece Drowns i…
Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and M…
Camila Cabello really let loose on a recent beach vacation, showing off a series of topless photos via Instagram from her visit to Puerto Rico.
The 26-year-old "Bam Bam" singer enjoyed some rest and relaxation as she skinny-dipped in a luxurious pool and read books by the beach. Cabello carefully covered her assets in one nude snapshot with strategically-placed butterfly emojis.
In her caption, Cabello wrote, "te amo PR ✨✨✨ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar." The caption roughly translates to, "I love you PR. Now, back to the studio, there’s an album to finish."
The star shared some more peeks at her vacay on her Instagram Story, including a selfie in which she’s toasting to the camera while holding a glass of red wine.
"Love you guys. I miss you," she wrote over the shot.
She also posted a video of herself wiping out during a wakeboarding session.
"After one sports lesson, I now consider myself and behave like a musician AND, (MOST importantly), the most promising athlete of my generation," she joked in a caption.
The fun getaway comes about one month after news broke that she and Shawn Mendes had once again called it quits after giving their relationship another shot.
"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," a source told ET. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."
Then, earlier this month, Cabello and pal Selena Gomez offered up a social media love-fest while teasing a potential musical collaboration in the works.
Cabello's last album, Familia, was released in April 2022. She later joined The Voice as a coach on the series' 22nd season later that same year.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello Hint at Collab After Fun Night Out
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'No Longer Seeing Each Other' (Source)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Dance Together at Taylor Swift Concert
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Together in NYC After Coachella PDA