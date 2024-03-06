Camila Cabello is shedding light on the status of her relationship with ex Shawn Mendes.

During the 27-year-old singer's Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cabello shared her thoughts on whether she thinks it's a good idea to get back with an ex, saying, "I, personally, I think it's known, I'm a fan. I support it. I've supported it in the past."

"I personally think it's helpful," she added.

The "Havana" singer dated Mendes, 25, for two years before they split in 2021. However, in April 2023, the two sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

Of giving their love another shot, Cabello told host Alex Cooper, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way, I would say, like I feel like if I feel it, I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that, like I said. Then, the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route."

"But it is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment and I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person," Cabello noted. "And I'm lucky 'cause some people have exes that are awful, and he's not. He's a really kind, good person."

Cabello and Mendes split for a second time in June 2023. At the time, a source told ET, "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

When asked how she and Mendes made the decision to end their romantic relationship the second time around, Cabello explained, "It wasn't even a decision. I think you kind of are just like, 'Yeah, this doesn't really -- it's not a fit. It doesn't feel right.' And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good.'"

Cabello said she and Mendes agreed to be friends and still have love for each other.

RELATED CONTENT: