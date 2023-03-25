'21 Jump Street' Director Reacts to Kanye West Liking Jewish People Again After Watching Jonah Hill in Movie
Kanye West's first Instagram post in 2023 is turning heads, after sharing that watching Jonah Hill's performance in 21 Jump Street "made me like Jewish people again." The post caught a lot of people's attention, including the film's director, Christopher Miller.
The controversial rapper took to Instagram on Friday night and posted a photo of the film's poster, and it was in the caption where West disclosed that "watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again."
West added in the caption, "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."
No word yet on how Hill feels about being roped into West's mea culpa some five months after spewing antisemitic hate speech and praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler while on an alt-right show, as well as writing several posts, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
But Miller, who alongside Phil Lord made his live action directorial debut with 21 Jump Street, took to Twitter and reacted to West's post by sharing a screenshot of West's IG post and tweeting, "Um... thanks for watching?"
Following his bizarre and troubling rants, brands swiftly moved to distance themselves from West, who lost his billionaire status after Adidas cut ties with him. Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue also cut ties with him and he was dropped from Def Jam Records. CAA has also dropped Ye as a client.
Subsequently, Foot Locker also removed his popular Yeezy shoes off its shelves, with a Foot Locker Inc. spokesperson telling ET, "Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections -- we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites."
Numerous brands and celebrities, including his ex, Kim Kardashian, also spoke out condemning anti-Semitism and racism.
West's rants also forced Pusha T to step down as president of West's record label, G.O.O.D. Music, which the Donda artist launched in 2004 under Def Jam.
