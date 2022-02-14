21 Viral TikTok Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype
To paraphrase Ariana Grande, we see it, we like it, we want it, we got it. In case you didn't catch on, that's us whenever we log onto TikTok and scroll through the near-endless videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed.
Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. These clips -- which are often posted in installments -- showcase various cool kitchen gadgets, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will just look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they were all along.
Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go, well, anywhere, it only makes sense to invest in quality items like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and appliances that make our at-home lives exponentially better. Plus, they make great gifts for everything from birthdays to housewarmings.
Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop ET's top 21 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.
