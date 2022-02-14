Shopping

21 Viral TikTok Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
tiktok kitchen gadgets we love
Walmart, Verishop, Amazon, Sur La Table

To paraphrase Ariana Grande, we see it, we like it, we want it, we got it. In case you didn't catch on, that's us whenever we log onto TikTok and scroll through the near-endless videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. These clips -- which are often posted in installments -- showcase various cool kitchen gadgets, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will just look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they were all along.

Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go, well, anywhere, it only makes sense to invest in quality items like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and appliances that make our at-home lives exponentially better. Plus, they make great gifts for everything from birthdays to housewarmings.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop ET's top 21 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.

@foodthewrongway First time using my new air fryer😳 #okaysou#okaysouglobal#airfryer♬ original sound - Kyle
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer on Amazon
Amazon
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own.
$90$70
@ourfavoritefinds 1 Spatula, 2 Blades, 3 Discs, Countless Possibilities 🙌🙌 #ad#kitchenmusthaves#foodprocessor#amazonproduct#ourfavoritefinds♬ Yummy (Yeah You Got That Yum) [Originally Performed by Justin Bieber] - Felipe Hunt
Magiccos 7-in-1 Food Processor
Magiccos Food Processor
Amazon
Magiccos 7-in-1 Food Processor
If you want the multi-functional food processor seen in @ourfavoritefinds' popular TikTok, then good -- because we found it for you. It comes fit with a smart LCD panel display and multiple interchangeable blades, so you can puree a sauce, chop vegetables and even knead dough. 
$170
@theinstapotpage I remember my first time 😏 #instantpot#instapot#pressurecooker♬ Chill Vibes You Can Smoke to (Interlude) - In the Family
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo on Amazon
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
From pressure cooker receipts to hacks, everyone on TikTok is obsessed with everything related to pressure cookers. And it's further proven by @theinstapotpage's viral video about where to put your Instant Pot's lid after you take it off. 
$70
@thriftingtreasure Cake pans #wilton#cakepans#nordicware#thriftingtreasure#thrifting#ebayfinds#ebay#thrifter#thriftstore#garagesales#ebayreseller#reselling♬ Emotional (Instrumental) - BLVKSHP
Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set
Wilton Round Cake Pan 4-Piece Set
Wilton
Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set
Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a super popular trend on TikTok. When user @thriftingtreasure posted a TikTok about vintage pans, many users became obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Though it isn't vintage, this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton is perfect for baking. 
$59
@pjmclovin Reply to @tynahays #pyrex#vintage#hersnotmine#midmod#pyrexcollector#pyrexcollection#pyrextiktok#antique#NeverStopExploring♬ original sound - Josh McClurkan
Pyrex 8-Piece Food Storage Bowl Set
Pyrex 8-Piece Food Storage Bowl Set
Kohl's
Pyrex 8-Piece Food Storage Bowl Set
Thanks to TikTokers like @pjmclovin, vintage Pyrex bowls and dishes have captivated everyone. While you won't be able to find a vintage Pyrex bowl set unless you go antiquing or thrifting, Pyrex bowls are durable and long-lasting. 
$40$34
@newmeofficial Kitchen gadgets you need part 21. #fypシ#kitchen#kitchenhacks#lifehacks#viral#amazonfinds#amazonmusthaves#newmefinds♬ original sound - Newme Official
Z&Xin Smart Egg Storage Organizer
Z&Xin Smart Egg Storage Organizer
Amazon
Z&Xin Smart Egg Storage Organizer
After you take an egg from this tray, the nifty egg storage organizer automatically rolls a new egg into the newly-open slot. User @newmeofficial posted a video with a few Amazon-related kitchen gadgets, and this organizer caught our attention. Plus, the organizer holds up to 14 eggs. 
$18$17
@simplysalfinds Kitchen gadget of the future!#amazonfinds#amazontiktok#founditonamazon#kitchenhacks#amazonhome#salfinds#fyp♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush
Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush
Amazon
Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush
This glass oil dispenser allows you to easily get the right portion of your favorite cooking oil. Made popular by @simplyalfinds on TikTok, the dispenser comes with a handy brush attached to the silicone dropper. Having a brush ready makes it perfect for glazing olive oil on some fresh pizza dough before you finish it off and put it in the oven.
$20$18
@acooknamedmatt

Garlic or Garleec ##cooking##knifeskills##chef##fyp

♬ So Fine - Trees and Lucy
Sur La Table Miyabi Hibana 8 Inch Chef's Knife
CHEF’S KNIFE, 8"
Sur la Table
Sur La Table Miyabi Hibana 8 Inch Chef's Knife
It's time to invest in a knife like this when you get serious about your skills in the kitchen. TikTok chef @acooknamedmatt wows us with his knife skills using a Japanese knife like this one. We could watch him all day (and we do). 
$238$190
@connhcruzthemodernnanay#KitchenAid#Unboxing sa hating-gabi! #ConnhCruz#EatsLTD#MyFoodie#ASMR♬ original sound - Connh Cruz
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Bed Bath and Beyond
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are an evergreen kitchen gadget. After all, @connhcruzthemodernnanay's unboxing video went viral on TikTok. With all of KitchenAid's attachments, you can use it to do practically anything from mixing dough to shredding cheese and even making pasta. 
$430
@notsorryimmyranda milkshakes with my sweetie! I’ve never owned a hand mixer before, but I’m loving my #acekoolhome one already! can’t wait for more recipes!!! @acekool_official ♬ I Wanna Know You - BLVKSHP
Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender
Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender
If you don't have the counter space for a 5 Qt. stand mixer, this handheld blender loved my TikTok could be a great alternative for you. User @notsorryimmyranda showed off some of the hand blender's unique features, and TikTok was obsessed. With 12 different speeds, a whisk attachment and a frother attachment, we can see why the app loves this kitchen gadget so much.
$36
@cookingwithdarryl

Fried rice!! ##fyp##cooking##dialitforward##yummy##imjealous##rice##ComingOfAge##SFXMakeup##funny

♬ original sound - dpostelnick
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves
Walmart
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves
After watching home chefs like @cookingwithdarryl on TikTok prepare everything from restaurant-worthy chicken fried rice to mouth-watering grilled sandwiches, we were sold. 
$297
@brianneboston

Wait for it...the last one is my all-time favorite Amazon purchase.🧊 ##amazon##amazonfinds##founditonamazon##kitchentips##amazonshopping##kitchenhacks

♬ original sound - Brianne J
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston.
$479
@derekhough

my kind of cookin ##chopper##kitchen##cooking##happyathome

♬ original sound - Lele Pons
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Cuisinart CTG-00-SCHP Stainless Steel Chopper
Amazon
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on "Dancing With the Stars" -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend.
$21
@cookingwithdarryl

Carbonara ##rhoback##fyp##pasta##dialitforward##yummy @itsqcp

♬ original sound - dpostelnick
Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Amazon
Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
You might not be a pro in the kitchen, but you'll sure look like one with these super-efficient salt and pepper grinders. We caught a glimpse of these in @cookingwithdarryl's chicken fried rice TikTok. 
$30
@rachel_meaders

PT. 18 LINK IS IN MY BIO!! ##fyp##foryou##foryoupage##amazon##amazonfinds##amazonhacks##founditonamazon##amazonprime##amazoncodes

♬ original sound - Rachel Hutchens Meaders
hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball
Play and Freeze, Ice Cream Ball- Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball
Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1.
$45
@toponlinefinds

Cool Amazon must have! ✨ ##amazon##kitchen##learnontiktok##howto##college##lifehacks##kitchengadget##collegehacks##gymlife##amazonfinds##tiktokpartner

♬ Will You Remember Me? - pcam
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
Amazon
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender
There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page.
$50$30
@teresalauracaruso

Kitchen gadgets you’re going to LOVE from Amazon! 😍 ##learnontiktok##amazon##kitchen##amazonfinds##tiktokpartner

♬ original sound - Teresa Caruso
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Amazon
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns.
$26$20
@jalenlynette

I finally made ratatouille 🐀 my life is now complete 🥺 (also thank you guys for 40k followers!) ##TikTokFood##cooking##ratatouille##fyp

♬ ratatouille - Jalen
Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Mandoline
Amazon
Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie Ratatouille like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality. 
$50$30
@peterspasta

Did your fav make the cut? ##pastatiktok##peterspasta##pasta##satisfying##foodtiktok##pittsburgh##MyHaul##tiktokchef##food##cooking##oddlysatisfying

♬ Teach Me How To Dougie - Classics Reborn
Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two
Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two
Williams-Sonoma
Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two
Nothing says "welcome to pasta TikTok" like a real-deal pasta maker. Chef Ryan Peters (aka @peterspasta on TikTok) makes videos and noodles that are incredibly satisfying to watch. This machine can create spaghetti, fettuccine and penne noodles. 
$180$150
@veggiekins

Idk I love kitchen items 👩🏻‍🍳 ##retailtherapy##ratethings##tiktokwellness##foodfam##foodblooger##vegan##glutenfree##healthyfood##aesthetic

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依
Smeg Milk Frother
Smeg Milk Frother
Verishop
Smeg Milk Frother
We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during Nordstrom's 2020 Aniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream.
$210
@paytonmelphy

GAME CHANGER!! I have so much room now!! Enjoy the ##asmr##amazonfinds##kitchenorganization##careeradvice##youngrock##asmrorganizing

♬ Aesthetic - Xilo
Joseph Joseph 85119 Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray
Joseph Joseph Silverware Organizer
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 85119 Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray
Go from cluttered to streamlined in an instant with this ingenious drawer organizer. Need proof? TikTok user @paytonmelphy demonstrates just how easy it is to declutter. 
$15

RELATED CONTENT:

This $29 Anti-Aging Hanacure Mask Is Loved by TikTok and Celebs Alike

The TikTok-Famous Revlon Hot Air Brush is 30% Off Right Now

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok