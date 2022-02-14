To paraphrase Ariana Grande, we see it, we like it, we want it, we got it. In case you didn't catch on, that's us whenever we log onto TikTok and scroll through the near-endless videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. These clips -- which are often posted in installments -- showcase various cool kitchen gadgets, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will just look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they were all along.

Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go, well, anywhere, it only makes sense to invest in quality items like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and appliances that make our at-home lives exponentially better. Plus, they make great gifts for everything from birthdays to housewarmings.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop ET's top 21 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Amazon GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own. $90 $70 Buy Now

Magiccos 7-in-1 Food Processor Amazon Magiccos 7-in-1 Food Processor If you want the multi-functional food processor seen in @ourfavoritefinds' popular TikTok, then good -- because we found it for you. It comes fit with a smart LCD panel display and multiple interchangeable blades, so you can puree a sauce, chop vegetables and even knead dough. $170 Buy Now

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Wilton Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a super popular trend on TikTok. When user @thriftingtreasure posted a TikTok about vintage pans, many users became obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Though it isn't vintage, this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton is perfect for baking. $59 Buy Now

Z&Xin Smart Egg Storage Organizer Amazon Z&Xin Smart Egg Storage Organizer After you take an egg from this tray, the nifty egg storage organizer automatically rolls a new egg into the newly-open slot. User @newmeofficial posted a video with a few Amazon-related kitchen gadgets, and this organizer caught our attention. Plus, the organizer holds up to 14 eggs. $18 $17 Buy Now

Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush Amazon Hoforife Glass Kitchen Olive Oil Bottle With Silicone Brush This glass oil dispenser allows you to easily get the right portion of your favorite cooking oil. Made popular by @simplyalfinds on TikTok, the dispenser comes with a handy brush attached to the silicone dropper. Having a brush ready makes it perfect for glazing olive oil on some fresh pizza dough before you finish it off and put it in the oven. $20 $18 Buy Now

Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender Amazon Acekool 800W Immersion Hand Blender If you don't have the counter space for a 5 Qt. stand mixer, this handheld blender loved my TikTok could be a great alternative for you. User @notsorryimmyranda showed off some of the hand blender's unique features, and TikTok was obsessed. With 12 different speeds, a whisk attachment and a frother attachment, we can see why the app loves this kitchen gadget so much. $36 Buy Now

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston. $479 Buy Now

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper Amazon Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on "Dancing With the Stars" -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend. $21 Buy Now

hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Amazon hand2mind Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1. $45 Buy Now

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender Amazon PopBabies Portable Personal Blender There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page. $50 $30 Buy Now

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns. $26 $20 Buy Now

Smeg Milk Frother Verishop Smeg Milk Frother We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during Nordstrom's 2020 Aniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream. $210 Buy Now

