22 Gifts to Give the 'Euphoria' Fan in Your Life

If you haven't been living under a rock, the chances that you're watching the Emmy-winning HBO smash hit Euphoria is pretty high. And we get it. The dark, gripping drama, which follows a group of teens dealing with drugs, violence and, of course, love, has recently returned for its second intense season, and we are *obsessed* to say the least.

Though with a friend group as tight and complex as the one in the series, it's been hard not to watch the show and think of what all our Euphoria-loving friends would want as gifts. Are they more of a Jules, Rue, Kat, Maddy or Cassie? No matter what, the extremely layered characters have a distinct style we can't get enough of, flinging them into the upper echelon of pop culture icons. (Are the Euphoria teens Gen Z's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte? Discuss.)

So, if you and your friends have been tuning in every Sunday night to watch, we have compiled a list of the best gifts to grab for your girlfriends who are also just as Euphoria-obsessed. Whether you're looking for a birthday gift, a "friendiversary" treat or just a simple goodie to show your bff that you care, there are so many great gifts to choose from.

Stay in and create a rave of your own with items like these Sound Activated Party Lights, or create your own Euphoria girls' night at home in clothes worn by each of the characters. We've found some of the same pieces, like this cropped wrap sweater worn by Cassie, and others we've grabbed more affordable lookalikes, like these ladder waisted flare pants reminiscent of Maddy's wardrobe.

Tell your besties they matter on any occasion and shop the perfect gifts below to start celebrating.

HBO Max Subscription HBO HBO Max Subscription Show some love and give your gals the gift of Euphoria (and hundreds of other series and movies) with a subscription to HBO Max. $10 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up Now

RELATED CONTENT:

'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty to Expect in Season 2

The Best Luxury Beauty Products

Megan Fox Jokes Her Sexy Outfit Gives Off 'Euphoria' Teacher Vibes

'Euphoria' Renewed for Season 3

Billie Eilish's Perfume is Finally Back in Stock, Arrives at Ulta

2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Cruella,' 'Dune,' 'E

40 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always