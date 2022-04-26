Shopping

25 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, which means it's time to truly take stock of the mother figures in your life. This year, we want to include the women who brought your wonderful partners into the world, but we know that purchasing a gift for your mother-in-law can be a bit intimidating.

Getting your mother-in-law's approval can be made a cinch with a great Mother's Day gift (yes, sometimes it is that easy). Whether your mother-in-law spends her time drumming up new recipes, playing with the kids, giving her skin at-home spa treatments, or learning about the newest high-tech gadgets, we've done the digging for gifts of varying customization and sentiment that will make her day a special one. 

Impressing your mother-in-law with the perfect gift is only a few clicks away. Below, shop our picks for gifts your mother-in-law will love this Mother's Day. 

Best Mother’s Day Gifts For Your Mother-In-Law

Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set
Amazon
These highly rated Kate Spade Wine Glasses feature a fun-twist to your ordinary wine glasses. They're not only cute, but also durable and dishwasher safe.

$45$31
WITH COUPON
La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth Introductory Glow Set
Nordstrom
Give the gift of luxurious skincare essentials from La Mer with this set featuring 4 much-loved products in a gift-ready box.

$165
Capri Blue Volcano Shatter Frost Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie
This Capri Blue candle is a long-standing favorite among Anthropologie shoppers because of its beautiful scent and 70 hour burning time, perfect for the MIL who loves her home.

$34$25
Chanel No. 5 Perfume
Chanel
You can't go wrong with this Chanel classic.

$90
Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oil
Brightland
Brightland's capsule collection features a range of infused olive oils with red chili peppers, garlic, lemon, and basil. 
 

$160$150
Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set
Williams Sonoma
Toast to the woman who raised your spouse with this Casamigos craft cocktail set — she definitely deserves a drink.

$50 AND UP
Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool.

$145$115
Le Marais Assorted Pastry Sampler, Set of 12
Williams Sonoma
Take Mother's Day brunch to new delicious heights with this assortment of classic French pastries from the renowned Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco.

$60
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
If your mother-in-law loves being up on the latest trends, she'll adore this pair of ultra-comfy Birkenstocks, seen everywhere this Spring, perfect for days in the garden or by the pool. 

$50
Baboon To The Moon Water Resistant Nylon Belt Bag
belt bag
Nordstrom
Baboon To The Moon Water Resistant Nylon Belt Bag

If your MIL is a hiker or traveler, she'll love this waterproof belt bag, perfect for carrying all her on-the-go essentials.

$59
Nod Pod Sleep Mask
Nordstrom
Give the gift of better sleep with this weighted eye mask, which helps alleviate stress as you snooze. 

$34
Tea Lover's Mother's Day Gift Set
Uncommon Goods
Spice up your mother-in-law's tea collection with this set that includes a wide array of herbal and tranquil teas, as well as a super cute mug.

$105
Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives
Uncommon Goods
If your MIL relishes her position as party-host, don't miss out on this swivel cheese board from Uncommon Goods, which transforms into a stunning, tiered display for any cocktail hour.

$47 AND UP
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.

$70
Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max! 4-Piece Mask Kit
Sephora
This four-piece kit of new and cult-favorite masks from Peter Thomas Roth will provide your mother-in-law with everything she needs to hydrate, exfoliate, soothe, and firm her skin.

$58
Diptyque Feuille de Lavande/Lavender Leaf Scented Candle
Nordstrom
If you're looking to impress your mother-in-law, this luxury candle from Diptyque will win you tons of points.

$38 AND UP
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.

$53$50
Spring Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 19pc.
Godiva
Feed your mother-in-law's sweet tooth with this assortment of spring time chocolates from Godiva.

$33
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon
Hook your mother-in-law up with this streaming stick from Roku, so she can catch up on all her shows with ease.

$50$40
Mark & Graham Raffia Build Your Bag
Mark & Graham
Everyone loves a personalized gift, and your mother-in-law is no exception. She'll love this tote from Mark & Graham that you can customize with her monogram. 

$18 AND UP
Mistral Floral Bar Soap
Anthropologie
If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This one from Anthropologie comes in two delightful scents — peony and lychee rose.

$9
Mother's Day Tea-for-One Set
Anthropologie
This stackable mug and tea pot are a beautifully crafted gift sure to make anyone's mother-in-law smile.

$34
Harry & David Sending Love Mother's Day Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David is filled with gift basket options sure to please your mother-in-law, but we love this thoughtful assortment which contains pears, shortbread cookies, cheese and Mai Tai mix.

$80
Marble Honeycomb Cheese Knives, Set of 3
Williams Sonoma
These best-selling cheese knives from Williams Sonoma make an extra sweet gift for Mother's Day.

$55
Gucci 57mm Fashion Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Add a dash of luxury to your MIL's special day with a trendy pair of designer sunglasses. We love this sleek pair from Gucci she can throw on with any outfit this spring, summer and far into the future. Plus, they're 60% off.

$480$190

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

