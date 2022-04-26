Shopping

15 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 from Nordstrom Rack Your Mom Will Absolutely Love

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day Gifts Under $50
Nordstrom Rack

Coming up with Mother's Day gift ideas is tough, but Moms deserve to be celebrated every day. If you’re in search of the perfect gift this year, Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop has gift ideas for every type of mom. Better yet, with gifts up to 87% off, you can find deals on top brands that are sure to delight mom without all the stress. 

Whether you want to find Mom a pair of fluffy slippers, something special in addition to a gift card, or you're just looking for some highly-rated gifts, Nordstrom Rack's Gifts Under $50 has a bit of everything. The section even has markdowns on popular brands like Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and a lot more.

With deals like 54% off on BaubleBar's Hera Two-Tone Necklace, you can save big while you shop for the perfect gift. There's still time to make Mom's day, so to help you find the best Mother's Day gifts, we've put together a list of our favorite picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver Diamond Love Knot Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver Diamond Love Knot Pendant Necklace

Show Mom your love for her has no bounds with an infinite knot pendant.

$300$50
Mario Badescu Take It To Glow Set
Nordstrom Rack
Mario Badescu Take It To Glow Set

This set is perfect for travel and includes mini cleansing gel, cleansing lotion, moisturizer with vitamin C and facial spray.

$24$20
Kalorik Wine Lovers Set
Nordstrom Rack
Kalorik Wine Lovers Set

This set will help Mom easily uncork wine and reseal it to keep it fresh.

$50
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Eau de Toilette

Surprise Mom with a new signature scent just in time for spring. 

$100$50
Tranquility Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Pajama Set
Nordstrom Rack
Tranquility Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Pajama Set

Give Mom this glamorous floral set to lounge in at bedtime. After all, who wouldn't love getting some cozy Mother's Day gifts?

$35$21 AND UP
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

This powerhouse exfoliating product will reveal Mom's glowing skin.

$28
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum
Nordstrom Rack
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Face Serum

Gift Mom this super serum that works all night so she can wake up with hydrated, plump skin.

$18
Portofino Candles Opalescent Garden Amber and Vanilla Candle
Nordstrom Rack
Portofino Candles Opalescent Garden Amber and Vanilla Candle

This scented candle is sure to help Mom relax and unwind after a long day. Plus, the candle comes in an intricately decorated jar.

$17
Dearfoams Fireside Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
Dearfoams Fireside Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper

A pair of fluffy slippers is always a perfect gift. Help Mom relax this year with these genuine shearling slippers from Dearfoams.

$80$50
Kate Spade New York CZ Princess Cut Stud Earrings
Nordstorm Rack
Kate Spade New York CZ Princess Cut Stud Earrings

Give Mom a simple, yet elegant, pair of stud earrings. 

$39$18
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirtdress
Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirtdress

Your mom is sure to get a lot of wear out of this pink hibiscus shirtdress from Calvin Klein. 

$90$45
FP Movement All Or Nothing Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
FP Movement All Or Nothing Joggers

Score up to 53% off on these comfortable and stylish jogger pants for Mom this year. Plus, they come in three different shades, and they're all currently on sale.

$108$50
BaubleBar Hera Two-Tone Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
BaubleBar Hera Two-Tone Necklace

This two-tone chain necklace from Baublebar is sure to be Mom's new favorite accessory.

$44$20
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick
Nordstrom Rack
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick

A bold lip is needed sometimes. Gift this Laura Mercier lipstick to take Mom's look to the next level.

$34$16
Urban Kitchen 12-Piece Nesting Bowl Set
Nordstrom Rack
Urban Kitchen 12-Piece Nesting Bowl Set

Help Mom spruce up her kitchen with a completely new set of nesting bowls. All you have to do is choose from three different color options.

$23

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

