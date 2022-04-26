Coming up with Mother's Day gift ideas is tough, but Moms deserve to be celebrated every day. If you’re in search of the perfect gift this year, Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop has gift ideas for every type of mom. Better yet, with gifts up to 87% off, you can find deals on top brands that are sure to delight mom without all the stress.

Whether you want to find Mom a pair of fluffy slippers, something special in addition to a gift card, or you're just looking for some highly-rated gifts, Nordstrom Rack's Gifts Under $50 has a bit of everything. The section even has markdowns on popular brands like Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and a lot more.

Shop Gifts Under $50

With deals like 54% off on BaubleBar's Hera Two-Tone Necklace, you can save big while you shop for the perfect gift. There's still time to make Mom's day, so to help you find the best Mother's Day gifts, we've put together a list of our favorite picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

