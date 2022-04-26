15 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 from Nordstrom Rack Your Mom Will Absolutely Love
Coming up with Mother's Day gift ideas is tough, but Moms deserve to be celebrated every day. If you’re in search of the perfect gift this year, Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop has gift ideas for every type of mom. Better yet, with gifts up to 87% off, you can find deals on top brands that are sure to delight mom without all the stress.
Whether you want to find Mom a pair of fluffy slippers, something special in addition to a gift card, or you're just looking for some highly-rated gifts, Nordstrom Rack's Gifts Under $50 has a bit of everything. The section even has markdowns on popular brands like Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and a lot more.
With deals like 54% off on BaubleBar's Hera Two-Tone Necklace, you can save big while you shop for the perfect gift. There's still time to make Mom's day, so to help you find the best Mother's Day gifts, we've put together a list of our favorite picks from Nordstrom Rack.
Show Mom your love for her has no bounds with an infinite knot pendant.
This set is perfect for travel and includes mini cleansing gel, cleansing lotion, moisturizer with vitamin C and facial spray.
This set will help Mom easily uncork wine and reseal it to keep it fresh.
Surprise Mom with a new signature scent just in time for spring.
Give Mom this glamorous floral set to lounge in at bedtime. After all, who wouldn't love getting some cozy Mother's Day gifts?
This powerhouse exfoliating product will reveal Mom's glowing skin.
Gift Mom this super serum that works all night so she can wake up with hydrated, plump skin.
This scented candle is sure to help Mom relax and unwind after a long day. Plus, the candle comes in an intricately decorated jar.
A pair of fluffy slippers is always a perfect gift. Help Mom relax this year with these genuine shearling slippers from Dearfoams.
Give Mom a simple, yet elegant, pair of stud earrings.
Your mom is sure to get a lot of wear out of this pink hibiscus shirtdress from Calvin Klein.
Score up to 53% off on these comfortable and stylish jogger pants for Mom this year. Plus, they come in three different shades, and they're all currently on sale.
This two-tone chain necklace from Baublebar is sure to be Mom's new favorite accessory.
A bold lip is needed sometimes. Gift this Laura Mercier lipstick to take Mom's look to the next level.
Help Mom spruce up her kitchen with a completely new set of nesting bowls. All you have to do is choose from three different color options.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting
The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom
The Best Gifts to Give Your Mother-in-Law This Mother's Day
Diamond Jewelry to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
19 Best Flower Deliveries for Mother's Day Gifting
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year
Save Up to 70% on Spring Dresses at Free People