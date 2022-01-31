Shopping

32 Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget -- Under $100, $200, $300, $500

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
valentine's day jewelry gifts
ETonline, Frasier Sterling, Mejuri, 24S, Zales, Kendra Scott

If you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with jewelry—most women would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year. (It is a popular time for engagements!) If an engagement ring is not in the cards yet, gifting beautiful jewelry to a loved one to show your affection is always a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to jewelry you've been eyeing. Whatever reason brought you here, ET has compiled the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to give on February 14.

To make shopping easier, we've organized the list by price point -- whether you're looking to stay in the under-$100 budget or splurge into the three-digits. Our picks range in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry and diamond designs.

Shop the chicest jewelry to gift for Valentine's Day below.

Under $100

Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Zales
Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Don't underestimate the sparkle of lab-grown diamonds, like this ring from Zales with princess cut diamonds. 
$115$90
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops.
$75
Kendra Scott Globe Locket Charm In Vintage Gold
Kendra Scott Globe Locket Charm In Vintage Gold
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Globe Locket Charm In Vintage Gold
If you want a sentimental jewelry gift without the hefty price tag, this cute Globe Locket Charm In Vintage Gold from Kendra Scott is a piece a world traveler will love. 
$35
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James has trendy jewelry with prices that won't break the bank. If your partner loves something modern and edgy, opt for these sparkly, 14k gold-plated ear climbers that give the illusion of two separate earrings. 
$52
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Coach Outlet
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Heart-shaped jewelry is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day. We love this Coach rose gold necklace and stud earring set. 
$55
BaubleBar Gold Twist Alpha Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Gold Twist Alpha Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar is having a bracelet sale, perfect for shopping ahead of Valentine's Day. Gift a bundle by taking 20% off two or more bracelets with the code STACKING20. Our top pick is this customizable letter Pisa Bracelet. 
$28 EACH$22 EACH
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have all sported the pearl jewelry trend. Gift this retro-style pearl choker necklace to the fashion person in your life. 
$58
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Open Heart Ring
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Open Heart Ring
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Open Heart Ring
Take 22% off jewelry from the Sterling Forever Valentine's Day gift guide with the code LOVE22, including this pretty open heart ring. 
$70$55
BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
Why get one pair of earrings when you can get five? This BaubleBar ear stack set features CZ-embellished huggie hoops that are hand-crafted using 18k gold-plated sterling silver.
$98

Under $200

Short Seed Pearl Beaded Necklace
Missoma Short Seed Pearl Beaded Necklace
Missoma
Short Seed Pearl Beaded Necklace
If you want a non-binary bauble, the pearl necklace is the piece embraced by Gen Z. 
$162
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
There's something alluring and romantic about this Kendra Scott black drusy drop earring.
$160
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Band Ring in Sterling Silver
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Band Ring in Sterling Silver
Bloomingdale's
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Band Ring in Sterling Silver
Going to a jewelry store might not be an option right now—in that case, you can find excellent (and inexpensive) jewelry gift ideas at Bloomingdales.com, like this beautiful diamond ring discounted from $500 to $155.
$500$155
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil
Tug on your S.O.'s heart strings with this sweet heart strand necklace from Kendra Scott. 
$200
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry, we found one that's stunning and affordable. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. 
$145
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
A pre-layered necklace set that includes a chunky chain and an engravable pendant necklace for a bespoke, personal touch. 
$108
Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Etsy
Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Gift this personalized, handmade name necklace made from 14k solid gold, so you know it'll never tarnish. 
$140 AND UP$112 AND UP
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
Zales
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
A fancy watch is a great gift idea for a special occasion. Consider this beautiful two-toned Kate Spade timepiece with crystal accents and mother-of-pearl dial. 
$198

Under $300

Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri
Diamonds Station Necklace
For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. 
$320
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Nordstrom
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Omi Woods' designs are handcrafted modern heirlooms, like this four-necklace layering set. It features the Egyptian pyramids and a portrait of Cleopatra.
$235
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Circle Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Circle Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver
Bloomingdale's
Marc & Marcella x Bloomingdale's Diamond Circle Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver
Give her the gift of subtle sparkles with these diamond earring studs from Marc & Marcella.
$475$238
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Net-A-Porter
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
The famous Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings have been donned by the biggest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It's a jewelry staple that'll stand the test of time. 
$285
Mini Diamond Beaded Three Stackable Fashion Ring
Mini Diamond Beaded Three Stackable Fashion Ring
Blue Nile
Mini Diamond Beaded Three Stackable Fashion Ring
For a jewelry gift she'll cherish every day, this dainty diamond ring in rose gold can be worn by itself or as a stacking ring.
$375$225
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
Nordstrom
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
Gift the special man in your life this classic David Yurman box chain necklace he'll never want to take off. Available in six different lengths. 
$225 AND UP
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
SSENSE
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
This handcrafted signet ring in sterling silver is timeless. 
$260
Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Get a great deal on these glamorous 1/2 ct. diamond hoop earrings at Macy's. 
$800$240

Under $500

Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
This vintage-inspired diamond band would to a lovely anniversary or milestone gift. 
$350
Pink Sapphire Petite Stackable Band in 10K Gold
Pink Sapphire Petite Stackable Band in 10K Gold
Zales
Pink Sapphire Petite Stackable Band in 10K Gold
For a jewelry gift that's elegant and subtle but still honors the holiday, a pink sapphire is stunning. This stackable ring has tiny pink sapphires all the way around the band.
$399$310
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
24S
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
The love knot is a symbol of affection for anyone you care about, whether that's your S.O., family or friend. This stylish Celine knot bangle can be worn alone or stacked with more bracelets. 
$435
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
Stella and Bow
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
An elegant 14k yellow gold necklace that boasts a cluster of four 1.5mm white topaz stones and three 2mm white topaz stones.
$380
Fendi FF Earrings
Fendi Ff Earrings
24S
Fendi FF Earrings
If your partner loves designer accessories, gift these double-F Fendi earrings with clip-on fastening, gold finish and white crystals. 
$340
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
We love to shop Kendra Scott for casual and affordable jewelry, but you can find a fine jewelry gift from her collection as well, like this delicate diamond necklace in rose gold. 
$400
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader jewelry is a favorite among the royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Give this pavé diamond bar bracelet with adjustable chain. Available in rose gold, silver and yellow gold. 
$395

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day 2022

31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry