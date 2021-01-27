With Valentine's Day coming up, it's a prime time to experiment with new skincare and hair products -- especially ones that won't break the bank. And to no one's surprise, Amazon offers tons of highly recommended face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoo, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.

While you might be focused on scoring marked-down clothes and shoes from the go-to mega retailer, the Amazon skincare section holds its own with thousands of affordable products that are begging to be added to your daily regimen. You'll find everything from Neutrogena sunscreen to CeraVe night cream to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help fight dry skin.

Another incentive for bargain beauty shoppers: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.

Below, shop 38 of the best-selling skincare items on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)

Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch A fast-acting large contoured acne patch that draws out the impurities from your skin. This 10-pack of hypoallergenic patches has a tapered edges to keep the patch on all night. $11.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Amazon Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone. $6.77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $8.99) Buy Now

Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner Thayers Amazon Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner Thayers Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful. $10.95 AT AMAZON Buy Now

PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo Amazon PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo Boost your hair's body with PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo. It uses natural ingredients to stimulate growth for thicker, stronger hair. $24.98 ON AMAZON Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores. $14.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17.97) Buy Now

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. $12.23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99) Buy Now

Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera Amazon Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera Don't worry about clogged pores with Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash. It's non-comedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, making it an excellent face and body cleanser for people of all ages with a variety of skin types -- including sensitive skin. $17.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22.50) Buy Now

Drunk Elephant The Littles: Head to Toe Kit Amazon Drunk Elephant The Littles: Head to Toe Kit Want to give yourself some extra care overnight? Be sure to grab Drunk Elephant's NightBright duo, which features two of the brand's best-selling products: the Virgin Luxury Marula Facial Oil and the T.L.C. Frambroos Glycolic NIght Serum. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set Amazon Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves. $14.29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99) Buy Now

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Amazon Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice. $8.86 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Amazon Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels uses hydrolyzed elastin to calm muscles under the skin to help restore firmness and tone to the under eye area. $33 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss Amazon Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Amazon Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo Amazon Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo Batiste dry shampoo is one of the most affordable, recognizable and best options out there. The no-fuss Batiste spray refreshes dirty hair in between washes and instantly absorbs grease. If you don't like a strong scent, we recommend the Clean & Light option. $9.38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10.99) Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide. $19.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon beautyblender Makeup Sponge Meghan Markle is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser Honest Beauty Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This formula is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free. $17.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin Amazon COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin This coconut oil is a hair care product and skin care product all-in-one. It can be used in place of body lotion for a hydrating skincare routine or as a hair mask. $16.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21) Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use. $19.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29.99) Buy Now

Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Amazon Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production. $14.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29.95) Buy Now

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray Amazon Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray This Pureology leave-in spray does it all -- it detangles, maintains salon hair color and protects the hair from heat damage. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream Amazon Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bliss Eye Do All Things Amazon Bliss Eye Do All Things This Bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel depuffs and brighten tired eyes and dark circles with a steel rollerball massaging applicator. This Bliss multi-action cooling eye gel brightens and tightens the skin around the eyes. $19.96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant gently sloughs off dead cells and keeps clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin! $29.50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal. $11.97 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping Amazon Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping Physicians Formula's Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping instantly gives you the look of fuller lips with no lip injections required. Hyaluronic Acid is used for moisture that penetrates your skin to conceal fine lines in your lips. $9.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10.49) Buy Now

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 100+ Amazon Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 100+ Protect your skin from UV rays and the greasiness that often accompanies sunscreen with this lightweight formula. Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Non-Greasy Sunscreen with SPF 100+ is suitable for all skin types. $10.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $11.99) Buy Now

Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Amazon Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin. $13.70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99) Buy Now

Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil Amazon Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove. $26.32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27.99) Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but feels more like a cooling liquid once applied. It's non-comedogenic, so it won't lead to clogged pores and it works well under makeup. It also lacks alcohol and oil, making it suitable for oily skin. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy. $14.36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.98) Buy Now

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Amazon Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame The perfect palette for the Valentine's Day! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes for a romantic evening. $26.17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Amazon Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free. $29.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set Amazon Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set TikTok teens are all about quality beauty tools, and the Kimkoo 3-in-1 set includes a facial jade roller, a jade Gua Sha massage tool and silicone mask brush set. This set eliminates muscle tension, the jade roller can smooth fine lines and make skin glow. The set reduces dark circles, edema and improve skin health. $9.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23.98) Buy Now

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays. $14.98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19.99) Buy Now

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask Amazon Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free. $17.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19.99) Buy Now

