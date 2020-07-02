4 Best Running Shoes Perfect for Every Type of Runner

Have you found your sole mate yet? The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch.

Shop ET Style’s favorite women’s running shoes, below.

Bandier Cloud Swift

Cloud Swift On Bandier Cloud Swift On Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the cushiony foam soles in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you’re running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $150 at Bandier

HOKA ONE ONE Womens Cavu Running Shoes

Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Amazon Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Countless Amazon reviewers praise this pair's super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. Just saying. Starting at $97.66 at Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers

Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas Bloomingdale's Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas We can’t promise that you’ll set your new PR in this speed-friendly racing shoe. But with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look like a blur during your next sprint. $180 at Bloomingdale's

Nike Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes

Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike Finish Line Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike The lightweight soles of Nike’s latest drop are filled with tiny cushion-y beads that make even those last few miles of a long race feel like you’re running on bubbles. We're calling it: These will become your new favorite long-distance shoes. $180 at Finish Line

