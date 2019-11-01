6 Best Running Shoes Perfect for Every Type of Runner

The right running shoes can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or you’re working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason why finding a solid running shoe matters? A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries, from blisters to fractures, that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best women’s running shoes, whether you’re a seasoned pro or if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch.

Discover ET Style’s picks of the best running shoes, below.

Revel 3 Brooks Foot Locker Revel 3 Brooks This pair’s inner bootie hugs your tootsies and prevents sliding around (which can lead to blisters, ouch) and the sturdy construction gives you tons of support. It’s the perfect balance for a new runner, or if you’re just getting back into your half-marathon game.

$100 at Foot Locker

Cloud Swift On Bandier Cloud Swift On Truth: Some people’s feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh sock in these shoes help your feet breathe, even on super-hot outdoor runs. And the cushiony foam soles feel like you’re running on marshmallows, even when you’re literally hitting the pavement.

$130 at Bandier

Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Amazon Cavu Running Shoe Hoka One One Countless Amazon reviewers praise these super-soft soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that running isn’t all about fashion, but also...they come in a zillion on-trend shades.

Starting $75 at Amazon

GEL-Nimbus 21 Asics Macy's GEL-Nimbus 21 Asics Watch any half- or full-marathon, and you’ll see a ton of Asics crossing the finish line. That’s because they’re sturdy enough for long distances, and the gel inside this particular pair provides the perfect amount of cushion.

$150 at Macy's

Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas Bloomingdale's Ultraboost 19 Knit Low-Top Sneakers Adidas We can’t totally promise that you’ll get your fastest mile yet in this speed-friendly pair, but with a spring embedded in the mid-sole, there’s a definite chance that you’ll look more like a blur than a human being on your next sprint.

$180 at Bloomingdale's

Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike Finish Line Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes Nike The lightweight soles of Nike’s latest drop are filled with teeny-tiny cushion-y beads that make even those last few miles on a long run feel like you’re running on bubbles. No really, these will become your new favorite long-distance shoes.

REGULARLY $180 $145 at Finish Line

