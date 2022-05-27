If you have summer allergies, you probably have your Claritin and cleaning supplies ready at all times. However, sometimes there are challenges that even the strongest antihistamines can't relieve. Summer is about to start, so you might want to add an air purifier or two to your home to improve your indoor air quality. As we continue making our way through allergy season, Amazon has some great deals on quality air purifiers to help you get rid of pollutants and breathe better.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment — with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home. We've rounded up the top air purifiers and seasonal discounts available now.

Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals on Amazon, including options from Levoit, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian.

Oransi UV Air Purifier Amazon Oransi UV Air Purifier This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters. $279 $168 Buy Now

Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home. $329 $199 Buy Now

Also, check out other highly-rated air purifiers that may not be on sale, but still a great buy.

Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier Effectively absorb odors with a Charcoal Foam Pre-filter and Granular Activated Carbon filter. The true HEPA filter easily catches pollen, cigar smoke, dust, pet dander, lint, and other tiny airborne particles you can’t see. $60 Buy Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $230 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier Ahead of Memorial Day

Dyson Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Amazon's Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials

Don't Miss The Best Spring Cleaning Deals: Steam Mops, Robot Vacuums and More

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Under $100 at the Amazon Sale

The Best Bathroom Storage and Organizers On Sale at Amazon

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage for Spring Cleaning

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed With Major Savings on Home Decor

The Best Luggage Deals to Score Ahead of Your Summer Vacation

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring