Valentine's Day is just a few days away and if you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day, you really can't go wrong with jewelry—most women would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year. (Plus, it is a popular time for engagements!) If an engagement ring is not in the cards yet, gifting beautiful jewelry to a loved one to show your affection is always a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to that luxe piece of fine jewelry you've been eyeing? Whatever reason brought you here, ET has compiled the very best Valentine's Day jewelry sales to shop the most luxurious, sparkly jewelry pieces just in time for February 14.

Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry sales that are happening right now to get you all stocked up on statement jewelry pieces to gift (or keep) ahead of the year's most romantic holiday. From Blue Nile and Kendra Scott, to BaubleBar, Studs, Nordstrom and more -- you're bound to find a stunner that your partner will absolutely love.

Adina's Jewels

Enjoy 30% off stunning jewelry pieces with the code LOVE.

BaubleBar

Take 20% off all rings (including celeb-loved styles) with the code STACKING20.

Blue Nile

Take up to 50% off almost 2,000 pieces with the code VDAY22.

Kendra Scott

Enjoy 20% off fine jewelry when you buy two or more pieces -- with the discount automatically applied in the cart.

Studs

Get deals of up to 40% off bestsellers. Plus, get a free Valentine's Day stud when you spend $60 or more.

Verlas

Take 15% off with the code UNLOCKYOURLOVE15 through Feb. 21.

Verishop

Get 25% off select fashion and jewelry pieces at Verishop's Valentine's Day sale with the code LOVE22.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's sale section always has a number of can't-miss deals on top luxury jewelry brands.

Plus, shop ET's other picks for Valentine's Day jewelry gifts that are perfect every budget. To make shopping easier, we've organized the list by price point -- whether you're looking to stay in the under-$100 budget or splurge into the three-digits. Our picks range in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry and diamond designs.

Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops. $75 Buy Now

Under $200

VRAI Tiny Bracelet VRAI VRAI Tiny Bracelet If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry, we found one that's stunning and affordable. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. $145 Buy Now

Under $300

Diamonds Station Necklace Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. $320 Buy Now

Under $500

Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet Nordstrom Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet Monica Vinader jewelry is a favorite among the royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Give this pavé diamond bar bracelet with adjustable chain. Available in rose gold, silver and yellow gold. $395 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Valentine's Day Sales To Shop Now Through February 14

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

43 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon's Most Loved Finds

The 20 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give in 2022

44 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

7 Best Flower Deals for Valentine's Day That'll Arrive by February 14

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date