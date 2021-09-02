'90 Day Bares All' Season 2 Trailer Features Wrestling and Musical Performances (Exclusive)
'90 Day Bares All’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Wrestling and Musical…
Holly Madison Shares Her Haunted Experiences on ‘Ghost Adventure…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Abruptly Leaves Tell-All, Says Marriage to…
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Says He's Filing for Divorce Afte…
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Left Mike and Moved to Florida…
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Gets Into a Physical Fight With Elizabet…
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story': Sherlon Says He Doesn't Want to…
Watch Shakira React to a Viral Impression of Her Ordering a Pizza
'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny and Sumit on Marriage Rumors and His Mom …
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Reveals He Cheated on Evelin While They W…
'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam on Why He's 'Scared' to Lose His Family…
'90 Day Fiancé': Alina Reveals Why She Fell for Steven But Her M…
‘Clickbait’: Adrian Grenier and Betty Gabriel Talk Possible Seas…
Sydney Sweeney on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and THAT Finale (Exclus…
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Reveals that Jovi Took Her to a Strip Club…
'Modern Love' Season 2 Cast Shares Their Own Love Stories (Exclu…
Watch Christopher Plummer in His Final Role on Peacock's 'Depart…
'BET Presents: The Encore' Singers on Possible Season 2, Nivea a…
‘Naked and Afraid of Love’s Brittany and Bennett Tease Possible …
90 Day Bares All is bringing the drama in season two! ET is exclusively premiering the trailer for the second season of discovery+'s 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series, and fans have a lot to look forward to.
In the show's sophomore season, host Shaun Robinson will once again be joined by personalities from across the franchise and across the world, as they meet face-to-face for unexpected encounters, eclectic segments and in-depth interviews.
A medley of emotions will ensue as Shaun unlocks the most in-depth look ever at the stories and secrets of franchise familiars, through intimate conversations with couples, family members and production crew members, plus special musical performances, dance-offs, polygraph tests and even a red-hot wrestling show.
Among those set to appear are Angela and Michael, Chantel and Pedro, Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie, Darcey, Stacey and Florian, and Elizabeth, Becky, Jen, Megan and Andrei. Brittany, Jesse, Stephanie, Syngin, Yara, and Jorge are also set to appear, as are Kenneth and Armando, Molly and Kelly, and Russ and Paola.
"Expect the unexpected on this second season of 90 Day Bares All," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said. "Each episode is a grab bag of fun with playful segments, juicy surprises and revealing interviews baring our 90 Day Fiancé personalities in an all-new, unexpected light."
90 Day Bares All season two launches Sunday, September 12 on discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Bares All': Yazan Says He's Engaged to Another American Woman
'90 Day Bares All': Yazan Admits He Called Current Girlfriend Brittany
'90 Day Bares All': Syngin & Tania Get Very Open About Their Sex Life
Related Gallery