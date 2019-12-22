90 Day Fiance couple Anny and Robert are still learning a lot about one another.

On Sunday's episode of the hit TLC reality show, 31-year-old Anny, who hails from the Dominican Republic, wants to go out for her birthday but her American fiance, 41-year-old Robert, isn't as amped up about enjoying the nightlife in Winter Park, Florida. The two are already feeling tension in their relationship due to Anny wanting to move to a bigger apartment in last week's episode -- the two are currently sleeping in the same bed as Robert's young son, Bryson -- though Robert told her they couldn't due to him just signing the lease to stay at his apartment for another year.

But Anny doesn't just want to go out to a bar -- she insists that he take her to a strip club. Although Robert is uncomfortable with the idea, he nevertheless agrees to take her.

The two end up going to Crazy Horse, where Anny definitely enjoyed herself more than Robert. Anny was amazed at the pole dancing and got a lap dance from a few of the dancers, while Robert clearly wasn't feeling it.

The next morning, Robert says he's turned off by Anny's behavior at the strip club and asks her if she's been with a woman before. Anny laughs and said she has in fact had a physical encounter with a woman and that she liked it. She proposes a threesome but Robert isn't having it, explaining that he brought Anny over from the Dominican Republic to be a good mother figure for Bryson and didn't want that in his household. Meanwhile, Anny calls Robert "boring" and says that she has "fantasies" and Robert is just going to have to accept that.

Throughout the season, Robert has continuously told cameras that he sees "red flags" when it comes to Anny, mainly because he feels she has expensive tastes. But for Anny's part, she says Robert promised her all the things before she came to America to be with him and now he's going back on his word.

