Robert and Anny's relationship troubles continued on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance, but it was their attractive boxing trainer that had the internet's attention.

On the latest episode of the hit TLC reality show, Robert and Anny continued to have tension over Robert not deleting all his photos with his exes on social media. The couple later go to a boxing gym to blow off some steam, which is when fans met their instructor -- the very handsome Miguel. Miguel won viewers over by listening to Robert and Anny air out their dirty laundry as he asked follow-up questions with an amused expression, and when he started speaking Spanish to Anny, who hails from the Dominican Republic.

Miguel also hilariously gave his honest opinions on the couple to TLC cameras, noting that he didn't think they would last two months.

90 Day Fiance fans were immediately taken by Miguel and took to social media to express their admiration for the instructor.

"Where can we find Miguel, the boxer?!," one fan tweeted. "Asking for a friend. I am the friend. 😍#90DayFiance."

"Anny dump Roberts bum a** and just holla at Miguel the boxer #90DayFiance," another fan tweeted.

Another fan noted, "If I was Anny I’d dump Robert and his feral son real quick and get with that boxer, damn. #90DayFiance."

Where can we find Miguel, the boxer?! Asking for a friend. I am the friend. 😍#90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/AbM2AZEGjX — Ramona Collins (@monaspoeticwax) December 2, 2019

Let’s talk about Miguel the pro boxer tho 😂 #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/qpbHIyvfZ2 — Beti (@hellabeti) December 1, 2019

Me when Miguel the boxer appeared on screen. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/bmHyLdP1P1 — Craig Washington (@craigwash82) December 2, 2019

Miguel the boxer was fine af though #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/fC37ZHfcri — Ms. Stark- Queen of the North (@Vivalabombshell) December 2, 2019

Annie soon as she sees Miguel the handsome boxer .... #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/Et9hXKchmn — Chaltü (@chalttu) December 2, 2019

According to Miguel's Instagram, his full name is Miguel Alejandro Cruz and he hails from Puerto Rico. Fans have already commented on his latest Instagram post, hoping to make a connection.

"Just saw you on 90 day fiance... you looking for a fiance too or...? 👀🤣," one comment reads.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Anny and Robert's shaky relationship, Robert eventually agreed to delete pictures of just him and his exes, but said he would not delete any pictures featuring his children. On last week's episode, 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to learn that aside from Robert's young son, Bryson, who's living with him and Anny, the 41-year-old rideshare driver from Winter Park, Florida, actually has four other children with four different women.

At the end of the episode, Robert also confronted Bryson's grandmother, Stephanie, on behalf of Anny for disrespecting her. During last week's episode, Anny and Stephanie met for the first time and the meeting was disastrous given that Stephanie asked Anny extremely personal questions like if she was on birth control. Stephanie apologized to Robert, but at the same time, she and her husband, Ben, bluntly asked Robert if they thought 30-year-old Anny could be just using him for a green card, or if he just wanted a woman to help take care of Bryson rather than an actual relationship with Anny. Robert said that regardless of anyone's opinion, he was all in with Anny, and said that it would be up to her if they would be invited to their wedding.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

To see Anny and Stephanie's beyond awkward meeting -- in which Stephanie also revealed she is an adult film star -- watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance' Shocker: Robert Has How Many Kids?!

'90 Day Fiance': Anny Wants Chanel and Versace, Not a Used Clothing Store (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance': Robert Awkwardly Buys Lingerie for Fiancee Anny After Proposing Within 8 Hours of Meeting Her

Related Gallery