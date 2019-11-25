'90 Day Fiance' Shocker: Robert Has How Many Kids?!

90 Day Fiance fans were shook when it was revealed on Sunday's episode that Bryson isn't Robert's only child.

The bombshell happened at the end of the episode, when 41-year-old Robert (a rideshare driver from Winter Park, Florida) and his 30-year-old fiancee, Anny (who hails from the Dominican Republic) got into an argument at dinner over Robert still keeping pictures of himself with his exes on his Facebook. On this season of the hit TLC reality show, Anny has not only been adjusting to life in America, but living with Robert's young son. But during the argument, Anny reveals that Robert actually has five kids with four different women when she confronts him with screenshots of all the photos with his exes that he still has. Robert admits that aside from Bryson, he doesn't see his other kids very much, and says that in his past he was a "player."

However, Robert tells Anny that at least his past is out in the open for everyone to see, and accuses Anny of not sharing photos of him on her Instagram because she wants to hide their relationship from another guy he saw on her social media. He also says he doesn't want to delete his photos with his exes because his children might want to see them one day. Meanwhile, Anny claims to TLC cameras that Robert only told her about his other children days before she was set to move to America.

Not surprisingly, 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked by the big revelation of Robert's four other children.

But Robert having five kids wasn't his only surprise on Sunday. When Anny has an awkward meeting with Bryson's grandmother, Stephanie -- Robert has previously said Bryson's mother is no longer in the picture when it comes to raising him -- Stephanie reveals that she is an adult film actress.

Stephanie and Anny's meeting did not go well to say the least, due to Stephanie asking Anny personal questions like what her intentions were in the United States and if she was on birth control. Clearly offended, Anny said she didn't need to answer to her and later called Stephanie "disgusting" because of her profession when telling Robert of their meeting.

To see Stephanie and Anny's disastrous first meeting, watch the video below:

