Anny and Robert clearly have different expectations when it comes to their relationship on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance.

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Anny -- who's come from the Dominican Republic to marry Robert, who works as a driver for a rideshare company in Winter Park, Florida -- is in shock when Robert takes her to go shopping for clothes. Anny tells the cameras that she thought she would be coming to America and would be buying "fashionable clothes" like Chanel and Versace, but is dismayed when Robert brings her to a used clothing store.

"Nobody bring me in a store like that in my life, before," she says. "That's f**ked up."

While inside the store, Robert tries to show Anny a few clothes he thinks she'll like but she's definitely not having it.

"Rubbish," she says about one dress he holds up.

As he holds up a blue top, she asks, "Are you crazy? I'm not gonna use that sh**. That's crazy. That's ugly."

Things get more awkward when a saleslady informs Anny that all the clothes are used.

"You bring me to buy used clothes?" she asks, clearly horrified.

Robert and Anny are one of the most talked-about couples in season 7 of the hit reality show, given that 41-year-old Robert proposed to 30-year-old Anny within eight hours of meeting her face to face in the Dominican Republic after chatting online. However, money is clearly an issue between the two already. During the season premiere, Anny continuously texts Robert angry face emojis when she can't access the money he's sent while she's in the Dominican Republic, and the two argue when Robert is hesitant to buy the iPhone she wants as well as an engagement ring. When she does eventually make it to Florida, she also has to adjust to living with Robert's young son, Bryson.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

TLC's highly anticipated new show, Unpolished, also premieres on Sunday following 90 Day Fiance. Unpolished revolves around the over-the-top Martone family, who runs Salon Martone in Long Island. In the clip below, the women of the family go shopping for a party and it's clear that Jennifer, who is mom to daughters Lexi (a nail artist) and Bria (a hair colorist/makeup artist), has a unique vision for the celebration.

"It's go big or it's not happening," Lexi tells cameras.

Unpolished premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. on TLC.

