90 Day Fiance season 7 couple Anna and Mursel continued to face a language barrier and also a definite dealbreaker in their relationship on Sunday's episode.

Anna and Mursel, both 38, met on Facebook and connected over their unusual professions -- they're both beekeepers. Mursel, who lives in Turkey, flew to America to be with Anna since she has three sons from a previous relationship. But right off the bat, things are awkward between Mursel and Anna's kids, particularly, Anna's eldest child, who's already a teenager. Aside from them not being able to communicate given Mursel speaks very limited English, Mursel says he hates American pizza and is not into video games, which clearly wins him no favors with her children.

But things get worse when Anna takes Mursel to meet her mom, who questions how Mursel will treat her daughter because of his Muslim faith and what she's read on the internet about Turkey. Mursel doesn't drink and is uncomfortable when Anna wants to order a beer, and then things truly get cringe-worthy when Anna's mom asks him through the translator app if he will stone her daughter. Mursel is not surprisingly taken aback, and says that of course he would never stone Anna and that he in fact plans to protect her and love her.

The lunch date continues to get worse, when Anna's mom brings up the elephant in the room -- Mursel not telling his family that Anna has three kids from a previous relationship. Anna's middle child, who was present for the lunch date, didn't know that Mursel was keeping it a secret and notes, "That's messed up."

Mursel later tells cameras he didn't tell his parents about Anna's kids because he knows they would not approve given their strict values -- no kids before marriage -- and that he didn't want anything ruining his and Anna's relationship. However, when Anna asks him if he would go back to Turkey if his parents found out, he honestly tells her "maybe," and she starts crying.

In a supertease of this season of 90 Day Fiance, it appears Mursel does go back to Turkey as the two are both shown hugging and crying at the airport with Anna begging him, "Please don't go."

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

