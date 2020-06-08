Part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 tell-all ended on a dramatic note on Sunday night, when Avery claimed that her castmate Darcey's ex, Tom, texted her after finding out she broke up with Ash.

Earlier during the tell-all, Avery and Ash revealed they broke up despite still being together when their season ended. Tom was, of course, participating in the tell-all to talk about his failed relationship with Darcey, but things took a shocking turn when Tom said that he no longer wanted to talk if Avery was present. Even though a bewildered Avery said she was not coming on to "attack" Tom, he insisted that he was "not interested" in talking about it when host Shaun Robinson said she was confused about Tom suddenly having a problem with Avery. Tom said the entire situation was "bulls**t" before turning off his camera. At this point, Avery claimed that Tom actually texted her after finding out she was single again. The text message drama will continue in part two of the tell-all, which airs Monday night at 8 p.m. on TLC.

When you hear about the Tom/Avery/Ash scandal 🤔🤔🤔 #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/LVWRnrNlPO — ꧁ Sᴜᴘʟᴇx Kɪᴛᴛᴀʏ ꧂ (@SuplexKittay) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, when it came to Tom and Darcey, the two were able to be civil toward one another despite their nasty breakup. Tom told Darcey that she was looking good and apologized for the hurtful things he said to her when they broke up, specifically, when he asked her if she "put on weight." He said that he lashed out in anger and that his comments were "unacceptable," which clearly, 90 Day Fiancé viewers and his fellow castmates agreed with.

Stephanie was particularly upset that Tom made the “have you gained weight” comment to Darcey. She called him “petty” saying, “Tom…that’s not nice” #90DayFiance — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 8, 2020

Darcey said that she now has the last laugh due to her "revenge body" as she showed off her figure in a tight dress for the camera. She later confronted Tom about two-timing her with a Canadian woman named Shannon, whom he met during Milan Fashion Week. Darcey had found flirty pictures of Tom with Shannon when they were still technically dating, though Tom said he didn't consider what he did cheating. He said that he and Shannon were now no longer together and only dated for three weeks. Shannon was invited to appear in the tell-all but she declined, though she did release a statement. She claimed Tom told her he was single when they met and that she was also under the impression that Darcey had moved on with another man. She said that she only dated Tom for about a month, but wished both him and Darcey the best.

When it comes to Tom and Darcey's big breakup, Tom continued to insist that he didn't meet up with her in New York City just to break up with her like she feared. Rather, he said if the meeting had gone another way, he probably would have ended up with her. He said he wanted Darcey to fight for the relationship, and to tell him that she wanted to be with him and to stop seeing Shannon.

He also acknowledged that some of his actions toward Darcey were awful, like when he didn't bother to FaceTime her on her 45th birthday and instead, opted to just text her. He explained that he didn't have Wi-Fi at the time but that it was no excuse.

As for Darcey, she said she was tired of being "dangled" around by Tom and that she deserved better at her age. Darcey's twin sister, Stacey, and her good friend, Reina, also appeared in the tell-all to support Darcey, with Reina stealing the show thanks to some hilarious homemade emoji signs she made for the occasion.

Reina made props. 😂Darcey said she loved that Reina made the emoji paddles for the Tell All, claiming they are “so cute & funny!” #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/xF8OAJeVoj — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 8, 2020

ET spoke with Darcey in February, when she reflected on her relationship with Tom.

"I've always been very open in love, the giver, the big heart," she explained about how she operates in relationships. "I think people see a different side of me, they think that I'm kind of desperate, that I'm seeking out for it too desperately, but no. I mean, my relationship with [my ex] Jesse even, and Tom, have been very real and they wanted to be in the relationship too. It wasn't one-sided. When I give my heart, I give it big, and they said they loved me and wanted to be with me so I just ... it felt right, but in the end, the one with Jesse was too toxic to stay in, and that's when I kind of opened up to Tom. I felt like I could trust him, you know, we had that journey and it was a beautiful feeling ... that they could be open and fall in love with somebody that has your back in a sense. ... Maybe I am a little unlucky in love in that moment."

She shared that she's now learned to speak out about what she wants instead of always being accommodating.

"I have a lot of respect for the relationship that we have and I think I learned how to just stay more open and loving for myself as well," she said about Tom. "To receive love, you have to love yourself first."

