90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is opening up about her complicated relationship with her British boyfriend, Tom Brooks.

Although the two appeared to tentatively still be together after the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 tell-all special that aired in October, on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, things are definitely shaky between the two. In a preview of season 4 -- which premiered on Sunday on TLC -- Darcey bluntly tells Tom she doesn't trust him.

ET spoke with 45-year-old Darcey on Monday, and she talked candidly about the upcoming big confrontation.

"Tom and I, you know, we have a unique situation this time around and he knew exactly what I was referring to," she tells ET's Rachel Smith. "And in that moment, you know, I'd been trusting Tom, and in that moment, there was something I felt like he needed to share with me and he hadn't, so I wanted him to open up about it and I just put him on the spot in that moment because I wanted to catch him off guard because I wanted to see how he was gonna respond to what I was asking him. He knew how I felt about that and it hurt, but he did answer very honestly."

Darcey admits that she didn't end up getting the answer she wanted.

"No, but it's OK, and I accept that now and we've dealt with it," she says.

Darcey met Tom online and communication has been difficult between them given that he still lives in the U.K., and she's based in Connecticut. She acknowledged that their communication has been "lacking" and mostly on his timeline and when he wants to talk. As for how fans see her, she notes that despite how it looks on the show -- which also documented her failed relationship with her ex, Jesse Meester, who hails from Amsterdam -- she isn't that "desperate" to be in a relationship.

"I've always been very open in love, the giver, the big heart," she explains about how she operates in relationships. "I think people see a different side of me, they think that I'm kind of desperate, that I'm seeking out for it too desperately, but no. I mean, my relationship with Jesse even, and Tom, have been very real and they wanted to be in the relationship too. It wasn't one-sided. When I give my heart, I give it big, and they said they loved me and wanted to be with me so I just ... it felt right, but in the end, the one with Jesse was too toxic to stay in, and that's when I kind of opened up to Tom. I felt like I could trust him, you know, we had that journey and it was a beautiful feeling ... that they could be open and fall in love with somebody that has your back in a sense. ... Maybe I am a little unlucky in love in that moment."

Darcey says viewers will have to stay tuned to see how her relationship with Tom pans out, but shares that she's now learned to speak out about what she wants instead of always being accommodating.

"I have a lot of respect for the relationship that we have and I think I learned how to just stay more open and loving for myself as well," she says about Tom. "To receive love, you have to love yourself first."

"I think this time around, you'll see a little less tears -- maybe happy tears," she adds of the new season.

Still, the mother of two does admit to one big regret about the show -- how she acted last season when it showed her first meeting with Tom in London. During the memorable meeting, Darcey cried over Jesse, and also got upset when Tom put them in separate bedrooms in the Airbnb he rented for them.

"Probably the scene after I met Tom, we were at a nice restaurant and I think I got a little too excited, maybe making it seem like I was ready to get intimate right away with him," she reflects, before explaining her thoughts at the time. "But in that moment I just felt like I didn't want to sleep alone in the other room, it was a huge Airbnb townhome and there were bedrooms on different floors. He was being respectful and I understand, but I think it kinda got ... in that moment I was feeling we've known each other for years, I just wanted to have someone by my side and fall asleep in his arms. You want that intimacy, you know."

TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For more on the new season, watch the video below:

