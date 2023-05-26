90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 couple Juan and Jessica's baby is here! Jessica has given birth to their first child together, a baby boy, ET can exclusively share.

The couple has decided to name their son David Vincent Daza Londoño. David was born on May 24 at 1:51 p.m., weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

In a statement to ET, Jessica shares, "Mommy (Jessica), Daddy (Juan), and his two big brothers, Dayton and Dawson, are so in love with him already and we all can't wait to be together as a family. We feel so lucky to have our beautiful blessing here. He is everything we were dreaming of and more. We are ready for our next great adventure as David's parents."

Jessica has two sons from a previous marriage, Dayton and Dawson. Jessica and Juan, both 29, met while she was on a Caribbean cruise while he was working as a bartender. The two exchanged numbers and started talking every day. Jessica frequently visited Juan in Colombia and although Juan struggled to adjust to life as a stepdad, the two have been able to make it work. They got engaged before she found out she was pregnant with their first child.

In January, Juan Instagrammed that the baby's due date was June 10, sharing sweet pictures of him cradling Jessica's baby bump in Jamaica.

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Jessica tells her sons she's pregnant, and they have an unexpected emotional reaction. Watch the video below.

