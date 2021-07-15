Michael has completely changed his tune when it comes to apologizing to his wife, Angela. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael says he's sorry for not supporting Angela as she underwent weight loss surgery and a breast reduction, but it might be too late.

Michael, 32, and Angela, 54, have been fighting all season long over her surgeries even though the two are still living apart. Michael is still in Nigeria as he waits for his visa to get approved to come to Georgia to live with Angela. The fighting got so bad that Angela saw her immigration lawyer to talk about possibly divorcing Michael, though Michael said he wasn't going to apologize and that he was no longer going to let her "win" in the relationship.

But in this exclusive clip, Michael has had a change of heart and acknowledges to Angela that he wasn't there for her. However, Angela is not forgiving him so easily.

"Michael, it wasn't that your opinion didn't matter," she tells him, referring to him not wanting her to get the surgeries in the first place. "I would have died, I really believe that, because I couldn't hardly breathe with my breasts and my weight was getting bigger for no reason."

"Michael, you need to step up to the plate or it's time for us to separate," she continues after Michael asks her for her forgiveness. "What can I expect from you if I have to have another procedure? I'm going to have to have skin surgery, I'm thinking about the facelift. What's going to change? Because I needed someone there to tell me it's gonna be OK."

Michael says it was hard for him to understand what Angela was going through over the phone, but acknowledged that the surgeries made her look "healthy, young and sexy and beautiful."

"After talking to Angela, I understand because of me, all the pain she had gone through," he tells cameras. "And I feel bad about it. I think it's a bad time to put my foot down as an African man. Just want everything to settle and, you know, make peace again."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

When ET spoke to Angela ahead of this season, she called her first year of marriage to Michael "hell," but said it was mostly due to the two living apart.

"I know deep in my heart we love each other and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can't do it long-distance, you just can't," she noted. "We made it this far, we're probably going to have more bumps. ... We're gonna have our ups and downs, still, that's part of being married at the first year. Even though we're married a year, it's really not a year until we plant our feet down together ... the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we'll be alright. I just think that we, uh, we have stories and stories ahead of us."

90 Day Fiancé: Angela on Losing 100 Pounds and if She's Contemplated Divorcing Michael This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Finally Stands Up to Angela

'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Talks to a Lawyer About Divorcing Michael

'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Tells Michael She Wants a Divorce

Related Gallery