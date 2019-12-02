90 Day Fiance couple Mike and Natalie were definitely over the honeymoon phase in their relationship on Sunday's new episode of the hit TLC show, and started facing serious issues in their relationship.

Mike -- who hails from Sequim, Washington -- visited his fiancee, Natalie, in her native Ukraine since they've been having trouble getting her K-1 visa approved. During the trip, Natalie bluntly presses 34-year-old Mike on the issue of having children. Natalie, who is 35, wants to start having children immediately, while Mike wants to wait. Mike told TLC cameras in last week's episode that a major reason he wanted to wait to have children is because he is in substantial debt -- which he actually hasn't told Natalie about yet.

Aside from the issue of having kids, Mike often notes how different he and Natalie are, and another issue came up when the couple has dinner with Natalie's good friend, Svetlana. Svetlana notes that Natalie is very religious, and Mike says he is not. But Mike not only says he isn't religious, he expresses his own beliefs to a mortified Natalie. Mike says that rather than a god, he believes in a "higher civilization," specifically, aliens.

"I think aliens are gods," Mike says. "I think gods are misinterpretations of what people have seen back in the day. F**k yeah I believe in aliens."

Svetlana is clearly bewildered by Mike's comments -- and Natalie looks more annoyed and embarrassed -- but Mike does note that he supports Natalie in whatever she wants to believe and would never discourage her from practicing religion.

Later in the episode, tension between Mike and Natalie gets worse when she takes him for a run, and he asks her if this is something her and her ex-husband liked to do together. Natalie is majorly upset that Mike asked her about her ex-husband, whom she tells TLC cameras she left because he didn't want to have children. Mike apologizes, but does note that he is surprised that she still seems so upset about her ex-husband, because both he and Natalie went through their respective divorces over two years ago.

Loosey goosey! Natalie runs 10 kilometers about 3x a week, and is training to run a marathon. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/JbUs0cEao2 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 2, 2019

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

For more on this season of 90 Day Fiance

