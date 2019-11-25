'90 Day Fiance': Juliana Finally Meets Michael's Ex-Wife, Sarah

Juliana continued to adjust to life in Connecticut on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance, which included meeting Michael's ex-wife for the first time.

Juliana (a 23-year-old model from Brazil) is engaged to Michael (a 42-year-old wealthy wine entrepreneur from Greenwich, Connecticut) whom she met at a yacht party in Croatia when she was 20 years old. A few days after arriving in Connecticut and having a successful meeting with Michael's young kids, Max and CeCe, Juliana finally meets Sarah -- Michael's ex-wife whom he's still close to. Juliana admits she's nervous about meeting Sarah and says that in Brazil, it is very unusual that a man is close to his ex-wife.

"In Brazil, when people divorce, they don't talk to each other," Juliana tells TLC cameras as Michael and Sarah awkwardly sit next to her. " ... Also the woman, they don't understand and they try everything to make your life hell."

But Sarah does warmly greet Juliana with a hug upon meeting her, then gets down to business when she asks her what she sees her role as in the family. Michael assures Sarah that Juliana is not replacing her and says that it will be great for Max and Cece to have Juliana around as "a resource." Sarah then bluntly tells Juliana that she doesn't want her to parent her and Michael's kids at all.

For her part, Sarah says she is not intimidated by Juliana even though she's "gorgeous, talented and well-traveled," and says she isn't competing with anyone.

Michael and Juliana clearly have a few issues to work out in their relationship. In a preview for next week's episode, Juliana says Michael can be "mean" at times and they argue over Juliana wanting a $14,000 dress.

In October, ET spoke to 90 Day Fiance couple David and Annie -- one of the show's success stories -- at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, where they offered their own advice to the new couples in season 7.

"It's great to share your story, stick together," David said. "And if it's meant to be -- your relationship -- make it work, and if not ...."

"If you already love each other I think, the relationship is not easy," Annie added. "But you'll get through it together."

Watch the video below for more:

