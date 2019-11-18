After some drama getting approved for the K-1 visa, Juliana finally got to come to America to be with her fiance, Michael, on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple received the good news of her visa getting approved after facing a few prostitution questions during Sunday's episode, and it's not long before Michael is meeting Juliana at the airport to take her to his apartment in Connecticut. Not surprisingly, 42-year-old Michael, a wealthy wine entrepreneur, pulls out all the stops for Juliana, a 23-year-old model from Brazil. Michael rents a stretch limo and presents her with flowers, champagne and the $4,000 necklace he bought for her during a previous episode.

However, he almost kills the mood when he jokes about "limo porn," and Juliana isn't having it. Some viewers also cringed when Michael points out that the champagne is from 1996, Juliana's birth year.

Meanwhile, Juliana is clearly overjoyed at coming to America and notes that she is taking a risk by coming here to be with Michael and "hopes it works out." Juliana shares a little bit about her background, growing up in a poor part of Brazil and previously working as a seamstress, sometimes making only $10 a week.

She does have a little apprehension about meeting Michael's two young kids from his previous marriage, Max and CeCe -- who completely stole the show during the season premiere of 90 Day Fiance due to their shady, but on-point, comments towards their dad -- but the meeting turns out much better than what other 90 Day Fiance couples (like Mursel and Anna) have experienced so far. CeCe and Max bake a cake and even cook breakfast for Juliana, and Max says he even researched a little bit about Juliana's Brazilian culture before she arrived, adding avocados to the menu because he read that they were a delicacy in Brazil.

Of course, Max and CeCe are just as honest with TLC cameras as ever, both noting how pretty Juliana is and that it "proves she's a model." They also can't help but throw a little side-eye at their dad.

"I think my dad is a very lucky guy," Max says with a smirk, referring to Juliana's looks compared to Michael's.

Meanwhile, Juliana talks about her own impressions of the kids, noting how "smart" Max is and says Cece already loves her. Clearly, 90 Day Fiance fans also can't get enough of Max and Cece.

Michael got his young piece flying in, cue Cece and Max for the shade 🤣🤣🤣 #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/O1dkcmn7r4 — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) November 18, 2019

How sweet and thoughtful are max and Cece researching Brasil and making her a meal welcoming her. Better manners than most of the adults on this show #90dayfiance — Vic (@wintersunnyd) November 18, 2019

Max and Cece just might be the most level headed people this show has seen in years. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/lIk2yn6LKd — Kai 🇦🇬 (@Kai_09) November 18, 2019

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. For more on this season, watch the video below:

