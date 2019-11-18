Emily and Sasha welcomed their son on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance, but it was definitely not smooth sailing.

Cameras were inside the hospital in Volgograd, Russia, as 28-year-old Emily and her Russian boyfriend, 31-year-old Sasha, prepared to welcome their son. Sasha was in the room with during the birth since Emily -- who hails from Oregon -- doesn't speak Russian and he needed to act as a translator between her and the doctor and nurses. However, Sasha, who also has two sons from his first two marriages, notes that being in the delivery room or even at the hospital isn't common practice in his country and says he can't even remember what he was doing when each of his older sons were born.

"I think last times, I was working," he says. "Probably, I don't really remember."

Sasha appears a little bit annoyed at the hospital as the birth lasted more than seven hours, but then it becomes clear that something is wrong. Emily is crying out in pain and is unable to push when she's fully dilated. The doctor then explains that the baby's head is not correctly positioned in the hip and that she must undergo an emergency C-section. After Emily undergoes the C-section, it is another terrifying moment when their son is unusually silent after being pulled from Emily's stomach. However, after a few tense seconds, their son starts crying, and Sasha gets emotional.

By the end of the episode, Emily and the baby -- whom they've decided to name David -- are happy and fine.

"Emily and Sasha named their son David because it was a name that they liked the sound of in Russian and in English," TLC tweeted about their name choice.

Emily and Sasha have major drama on this season of 90 Day Fiance due to Emily's family's concerns about Sasha been divorced twice already, and him having children with both of his ex-wives. In a previous episode, Emily met Sasha's first ex-wife, Masha, to ask if their son can visit when she and Sasha move to America. Masha later tells cameras that she doesn't have much faith that Sasha won't leave Emily just like she says he left her for his second ex-wife.

