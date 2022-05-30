Mohamed and Yve are clashing over his expectations of her given his Muslim faith. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Mohamed met Yve's friends, which turned out disastrous, and led to a huge fight between Yve and Mohamed about how she's expected to behave now that the two live together in her home in New Mexico.

Mohamed is 25 years old and began a relationship with 48-year-old Yve when he slid into her DMs. His move to America from Egypt hasn't gone smoothly, as Yve has been put off by Mohamed's expectations. She previously got upset when he told her that she couldn't be in the same room with another man alone, and he was upset that he was expected to do things like cook breakfast for himself while she worked. On Sunday's episode, Mohamed told Yve she needed a longer jacket to go out to dinner with him and his friends since he could see her underwear through her dress. Later, he clashed with her friends when they questioned him about his conservativeness. Mohamed told cameras that he thought her friends were "weird."

"I feel that they are trying to see how I will react because I'm Muslim, so they, on purpose, show more of their boobs and I don't need to see that," he said.

The dinner conversation took an uncomfortable turn when her friends asked him if he watched porn since Yve was his first kiss and they were curious about how he knew what to do. Mohamed didn't answer but told cameras that he didn't want to be there and was only tolerating them because he didn't want to get Yve upset. But later, Yve called him out in front of her friends and said Mohamed was being controlling about her outfit before they went out. When Yve's friends expressed concern, he bluntly told them that he wasn't going to change his mind about how he felt Yve should act.

"I am very curious why you are judging me," he told them. "You can't hide it, actually. I see it in your eyes, everything."

"They have their boobs hanging out and they don't want anyone to judge them," he added to cameras. "But they were judging me the entire time. And that's showing how stupid they are, you know?"

On the way home from dinner, Mohamed and Yve got into a heated argument. Mohamed said he respected Yve and their cultural differences, but her friends didn't do the same. He also said he was disappointed in Yve since she told her friends about his comments about her dress when he considered that a private moment. The two then clashed because Mohamed insisted that Yve previously said she would change herself for him but she denied it and said it was "bulls**t." They argued over a previous fight they had, when Mohamed got upset that Yve wore a bikini instead of a one-piece bathing suit.

"I'm sick of myself being judged, too," she angrily told him. "Like, I can't even put on a dress that I think is nice without you giving me a hard time."

Mohamed replied, "You can dress however you want, drink wine or whatever, but don't get married. Are you going to choose a bikini over me?"

"If she want to follow her friends and how they are dressed, I will not follow that," he also told cameras. "Because, if she does, I will fly to Egypt before the 90 days end."

Yve told cameras that she was not a Muslim woman and didn't want to be told what to do.

"I don't think that I go out looking slutty or anything like that," she said, getting emotional. "I'm proud of the way I look and I don't think that I should feel judged or ashamed for that, and I don't like to feel like that from the person that supposedly loves me. I'm not gonna live my life being controlled and feeling like I'm a bad person for just being who I am. As much as I love him, I won't get married if we can't figure this out."

