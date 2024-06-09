Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was shocking as it appears Angela discovered that Michael was the ringleader of a group chat for Nigerian men looking to marry older American women to scam them. Angela -- as well as plenty of 90 Day Fiancé viewers -- have long had doubts about Michael's intentions with Angela over the years given their 22-year age difference and his past cheating, and Sunday's episode was the most definitive proof yet that he has been scamming Angela.

Angela has been in Nigeria this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? trying to get Michael's visa approved to come to America, which has been a years-long battle. However, she discovered shocking things such as Michael hiding large sums of money. Michael claimed that the transactions were him giving money to a collector who would put it aside for emergencies, which was a common practice in Nigeria whether you were rich or poor.

"Explaining this to Angela, she would not understand it all," he told cameras. "I don't want to waste my time, please. You don't even know how the exchange rate is and all that. You don't know much about my currency."

Angela was still irate, noting that he needed to explain things to her. Angela then looked at his phone and his group chats and found one called "Paradise Men." She saw that he was the group administrator.

"That looks like they're scamming people from the U.S. for women in a men's paradise for visas," she told cameras. "What the f**k? Right now I feel like he knows when that visa is coming. He wants me to go home so he can get his opportunity to go to the U.S. without me."

When Michael claimed that the group chat was him and other men simply sharing information about the visa process with one another, she threw her drink in his face. She stormed back to her hotel and discovered more about the chat which had over 100 people in it. She then accused him of being involved in a money ring after she saw Michael was charging the men. Things got progressively worse when she saw the chat involved someone asking about life insurance.

"Is this b**ch planning on killing me?" she asked producers in disbelief.

She later discovered that he shared her tax returns in the chat.

"They know my personal business!" she yelled. "Do you understand what he's done? They can scam me for everything! He gave a random person my s**t!"

"When it comes a time when you love somebody, stop being blind," she continued, adding that she planned on having a third party investigate Michael. "This is that point."

In a preview of next week's episode, things get frighteningly heated between Angela and Michael. She tells him she spoke to her immigration lawyer and they were reporting him to the federal government. When he tries to snatch his phone out of her hand, she fights back and a producer steps in.

"Give me my phone," Michael tells her as she screams back, "No, it's mine!"

RELATED CONTENT: