It's really over between Big Ed and Liz. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz said goodbye after he called off their wedding without telling her, but even more heartbreaking was the devastating goodbye between Ed and Liz's daughter, Ryleigh.

Ed and Liz have gone through multiple breakups before, but Ed finally ended it for good after a fight over taco pasta made him realize his issues with Liz were never going to get better and that he couldn't marry her. Although Liz did not want to call it quits, Ed was firm on his decision. On Sunday's episode, Liz and Ryleigh packed up their belongings to go back to San Diego after they moved to Arkansas to be with Ed in his hometown.

"I did have to have a talk with Ryleigh saying that the wedding was no longer happening, that Ed's not going to be in her life anymore," Liz told cameras. "You know, she's disappointed."

Liz was still figuring out her next moves after the breakup.

"It's very painful to be around Ed," she said. "He never cares to, like, talk or anything. So Ryleigh and I are going to go back to San Diego for a little bit because I truly don't know where to go from here. And I need to figure out if I'm going to be staying in Arkansas, if I'm going to potentially move back to San Diego. I need to figure out what I'm going to do for work. I can only move forward with my real estate license in Arkansas. I need to figure out a living situation. I mean, I completely gave up everything to move out here -- everything."

Liz broke down in tears and said she was trying to stay strong for Ryleigh but she had nobody to turn to. Ed did ask for a minute to talk to Ryleigh before she left.

"I just want to apologize," he told Liz's daughter, getting emotional. "I'm not sure when I might get to see you again."

Ryleigh accepted his apology and told him she loved him.

"No matter what happens between your mom and I, I'll always love you," he told her.

Ed clearly had regrets when it came to Ryleigh.

"I mean, Ryleigh and I would be duking it out playing board games. Like, we had that relationship, which was kind of cute," he shared. "And that relationship I had with her was very special. So my fear is that this has negatively impacted Ryleigh in any way, and that would just break my heart if it did so. It's very sad to see Ryleigh go."

Liz said she didn't like Ed at that moment and felt "absolutely humiliated" and "played."

"To have me move here and then break up with me again, it's a huge slap in the face," she said. "I mean, everybody gets to finally say again to my face, 'I told you so,' so it's not a good feeling."

"I don't want to lose him, but I see absolutely no fight or anything in him," she continued. "I'm the one hurting. I'm the one crying. I'm the one putting my s**t together to be there for my kid."

Meanwhile, Ed told cameras he was numb.

"And I need to start my life over again at 58," he said. "I'm disappointed, obviously, the amount of time that, you know, we both invested trying to make it work, but I don't feel like I failed. I feel like we both dodged a bullet."

ET recently spoke to Ed about his breakup with Liz and he said he would always love her despite not being in love with her. He also revealed he's met her new boyfriend, even calling him "a hunk." Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: