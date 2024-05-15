When it comes to his next relationship, 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is looking for something different. ET's Rachel Smith sat down with the 59-year-old reality star to talk about the aftermath of his shocking split from Liz and he talked about what he's looking for in a future partner.

90 Day Fiancé viewers know that Big Ed hasn't had the best track record when it comes to dating, experiencing brutal breakups with both Rose -- his ex in the Philippines who dumped him on camera -- and most recently, Liz. After multiple breakups and an intense couples therapy experience on 90 Day: The Last Resort, he finally broke up with Liz for good on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, calling off the wedding without even telling her. Ed surprisingly tells ET that now that he's back in his hometown of Arkansas, he is looking for a conservative Christian woman.

"It's home and I got my real estate license, I'm selling homes, I'm having a lot of fun," Ed says about where he's at currently in life. "I want a southern charm, I want a conservative, you know, conservative Christian woman is who I'm looking for."

He's also looking to date women closer to his age after dating Rose and Liz, who were both significantly younger than him by over 20 years.

"Right now I'm meeting a lot of fantastic women that are more of my age that work in my same industry and nothing serious," he shares. "There's one I have, you know, I really like, we have lunch every week, we hang out quite a bit. She actually introduced me to a charity that I'm now involved in, it's called Remembering Nicholas ... she introduced me to Rachel, the mom that lost her child at six months and told me her whole story and you have no idea what this person has experienced and so it touched my heart and I'm now part of the foundation and I'm gonna be chairing a golf event when I get back on Friday. It's called Swing For Change and we raise money for families that have experienced infant loss under the age of two."

Ed said his breakup from Liz definitely sparked a change in him.

"It was a lot of things, but one, it was me having to look at how I've behaved, how I've treated women, how I've spoke to women and I'm not proud of that and the way I've behaved," he admits. "I've been through therapy and I've been in therapy for over two years, you know, and my therapist said, 'Look, your behavior doesn't have to define who you are, but you can also change it,' so I'm really working toward that ... being a better version of who I am."

Ed also lost some weight.

"I've also lost 19 pounds. And I feel better, I really feel better," he shares. "So mentally, spiritually, physically, you know, I think if I just stay on track, God's going to give me another chance I hope."

Ed says he prays for Liz and has also reconciled with his daughter, who disapproved of his relationship with Liz.

"I'm in a very good place in my life and I'm really thankful for the opportunity to ... I was discovered by a mistake, I never knew about the show," he says about his 90 Day Fiancé journey. "But I never knew that there was a 90 Day Fiancé, it was kind of an accident. It's a scary thing that I went through and now I'm realizing that I can kind of turn it around and do some good in the world, so that's where I'm at right now."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

