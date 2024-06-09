'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Big Ed Trades Vicious Insults With Liz's Mom

The aftermath of Big Ed and Liz's breakup this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is definitely not pleasant. On Sunday's episode, Liz reunited with Ed a month after he called off the wedding to get her things from the Arkansas property they shared -- which Ed still lives in -- and brought her mom, Patty. But the situation got tense fast as Ed and Patty exchanged brutal insults which left Liz in tears.

Liz has been lost after Ed broke up with her and called off the wedding without even telling her, not knowing what she's going to do for work or where she was going to live. On Sunday's episode, she and her mom went back to Arkansas to move her belongings back to San Diego, California, where Ed and Liz met and lived before they decided to move to Arkansas to be closer to his family.

"My mom and I, we haven't always been close, but my mom's always been there," Liz told cameras. "She's my emotional support system. She is my safety blanket and I don't think I can do this by myself."

Liz's mom told her she could do so much better than Ed and that her whole life was still ahead of her. Liz said she just wanted to get her things and not cry over it. Not surprisingly, Patty was furious with Ed.

"That stupid man had exactly what he was looking for, what he was asking for, and he just tossed it to the side," she said of Ed's behavior. "He is not going to find another woman because everything that son of a b**ch told me was nothing but an outright lie. You know, the promises he made and that he's going to take care of her and he's going to be there for her and he's going to treat her like a queen."

Meanwhile, Ed told cameras he was just ready to move on and that he recently bought a boat.

"You know, I'm not sad," he told cameras. "You know, I'll probably be sad when she leaves because it is final and I do love Liz, but I can't spend the rest of my life with her. There's no way that I'm going to do it. I can't imagine anyone staying with her long-term the way that she acts and, you know, she's always making me out to be the bad guy. Well, please. You know, it takes two to make a relationship and, you know, it takes two to break it. But at this point, I don't care."

When Liz and Patty arrived at the house, the tension was palpable. The house was dirty and Liz started angrily cleaning and throwing away rotten fruit.

"He cannot be responsible for taking care of anyone, let alone himself," Liz noted.

Ed told cameras he didn't bother to clean before Liz came since he planned to hire professionals once she got her things out and that Liz was acting immature. The two then started fighting when Ed asked her if she was going to get a storage unit and Liz said her name was still on the lease until later in the year so it was none of his business. He replied that it was since she didn't pay rent but she argued that she did and had screenshots of their conversations about the house. When Ed sarcastically joked that he didn't expect her mom to be there, her mom shot back, "Well, maybe you should have been a man." At this point, the gloves were off as Ed replied, "Well, maybe you should have done a better job raising your daughter."

"That's why you abandoned her," he told her as she yelled back. "You want to be mean to me, I'm going to throw it back to you. ... You're why she's the way she is."

Liz defended her mom and threw it back in Ed's face that his own daughter doesn't talk to him. She told her mom to ignore him and just let him have his moment. Eventually, Ed walked away.

Patty told cameras, "He is going to die a very, very lonely old man and he's going to spend the rest of his eternal life in purgatory hell."

But Liz was definitely affected by the drama, as she was heard sobbing by herself in another room.

ET recently spoke to both Ed and Liz about their breakup and Liz -- who now has a new boyfriend -- reacted to Ed telling ET that he had doubts about her new relationship since she still had issues she needed to work on.

"I don't think Ed's walked past a mirror," Liz said. "Don't give advice if you can't take your own advice. I don't appreciate those comments. I think he needs to take that self-reflection. ... If you're already speaking on my relationship, there's obviously something you're still holding on to, so."

