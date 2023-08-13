Cleo and Christian had an intense confrontation about him lying to producers about having sex with her on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Cleo confronted Christian with her friend, Jane, and he insisted that he was not ashamed of being intimate with a transgender woman.

Cleo and Christian have have had some hiccups this season after he traveled to London to meet her after connecting online. Christian had never dated a transgender woman before, but he insisted before he came to meet Cleo in person that it didn't matter to him and he also said it didn't matter that Cleo is also autistic. Still, he admitted feeling awkward about being intimate with her and when they did have sex, he lied to producers and said they hadn't when asked about it on camera. Cleo and Christian got into a fight about it, and on Sunday's episode, Christian was extremely upset at her calling him "a manipulator and a gaslighter." He was immediately on the defensive and questioned if Cleo actually knew him since she asked him if he was "a psychopath."

"It's just extremely upsetting that something that I feel is a very small situation that would be remedied with just some communication is really blown out of proportion," he told cameras. "I'm not in a relationship with somebody to be anxious all the time, waiting on them to decide whether or not I'm an evil person or here for ulterior motives."

Christian was not happy that Jane was there because he felt like he was being talked about behind his back and treated unfairly, but Cleo said she needed the emotional support of a friend, especially due to her autism. Christian claimed to Cleo that he lied to the cameras because he didn't know if she was going to be uncomfortable about him talking about being intimate, but Cleo said she already told him that she wanted to be publicly open about everything. He insisted that in his mind, he didn't lie, even though it was clear that he did. He then said he felt ganged up on and asked Jane to let him have a private conversation with Cleo.

"She's really not giving me the benefit of the doubt," Christian said about Cleo. "Is this a relationship I can even be in anymore?"

Christian told Cleo that she didn't give him a chance to explain himself and that he didn't want to be in a relationship with someone who calls him a manipulator and a psychopath. She apologized but said she was still upset. Christian insisted that he didn't care what society thought and was never ashamed of being with a transgender woman.

"I let for a brief moment what my family thought influence me for a very short time. Now you're questioning me when I'm telling you the truth," he heatedly said. "This is very upsetting. I did not ever, ever feel bad about being transparent about our intimacy."

Cleo said she was sorry and was trying to see his perspective -- that he had second thoughts about her being comfortable talking about them being intimate rather than him being uncomfortable about publicly being with a transgender woman. Christian said that while the argument was "rough" on him, it could make their relationship stronger in the long run. Cleo agreed and said she hoped he was being sincere. The two ended up giving one another a hug and attempting to put the argument behind them.

"I'm feeling so confused right now because I'm still unsure that he's comfortable with dating a trans woman," Cleo admitted to cameras. "But I'm kind of trying to keep the peace, shove it all down and not think about it because I'm terrified that if I don't, this could be the last straw for our relationship. But this is really not what I want because I am invested -- really invested."

Meanwhile, Christian said he thought this could have potentially been the end of their relationship.

"I understand that I made a mistake in not being open about our intimacy, but at the same time, this situation never would have happened if we had clear communication and from the get-go she would have given me the benefit of the doubt," he said. "I'm not gonna hold that against her, but going forward, I really hope she understands that she can trust me."

However, Jane told Cleo that as her friend, she "didn't have a very good feeling" about Christian, given that she felt he "attacked" Cleo while defending himself. Jane urged Cleo to keep her guard up and was worried about her. Jane noted to cameras, "I don't know if I believed it was a simple misunderstanding because Christian was extremely defensive and this is just not how you talk to a person you genuinely, like, respect and care about. It more sounded like being right for him was the most important thing."

