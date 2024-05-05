Mahmoud and Nicole's dramatic fight appeared to finally hit its peak on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Nicole searched for Mahmoud on the streets of Los Angeles after he ran off. After a tense exchange, Mahmoud broke down in tears in her car, but agreed to stay with her again in her apartment.

So far on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Mahmoud moving to Los Angeles to be with Nicole after she could no longer take living in Egypt has been disastrous. Mahmoud is clearly miserable in the United States and he also still disapproves of how Nicole lives her life given his strict Islam beliefs. During Sunday's episode, Nicole said Mahmoud refused to talk their issues out, insisted he wanted a divorce and stormed off. She decided to go after him given that she was worried about his safety late at night and that he left the phone and credit card that she gave him.

"I don't know where he thinks he's going to go," she told cameras. "And at this point, I don't think he has any intention of coming back. He's still my husband and I'm responsible for him. I know that if the tables were turned and I had stormed off and in Cairo, he would be combing the streets looking for me."

As dramatic music played, Nicole eventually found Mahmoud walking around with his suitcase and told him to get in the car. The two continued to argue, with Mahmoud refusing to come with her as she repeatedly told him to get in the car. Mahmoud eventually agreed and he told cameras he was confused because she tried to kick him out and now she was out trying to find him.

"She just, like, showed me, like, she still care about me and I get so surprised about that," he said. "If I stay, I'm hurt, like feel sad, but of course I still love her. This is why, like, I want to give myself time and think clear."

Meanwhile, in the parking lot of her apartment, Nicole asked him why he always runs away and said that he needed to tell her what exactly he wanted. At this point, he started crying.

"The last few days I felt like I'm so tired and and I felt hurt," he told cameras. "Nicole acts like, so different person here in America, but she's still there for me and I'm still there for her. So, I don't know what I'm going to do."

As for Nicole, she said him breaking down was actually a positive breakthrough.

"When Mahmoud starts breaking down, I feel like he's being more honest with about his feelings for the first time since he's gotten here," she told cameras. "And I feel like I can actually, like, reach him on an emotional level at this point. And I feel like these tears suggest that he is capable of change and of moving forward."

"You know, I still care about him, and I'm not ready to let go or say goodbye," she added.

Mahmoud agreed to stay in Nicole's apartment, but Nicole said he wasn't sleeping in her bed and set him up to have his own space in her living room. She also told him that he couldn't stop her from being American and that he had to learn to be Muslim in the States.

"Just because you don't participate in it, doesn't mean it doesn't exist," she told him about things like drinking alcohol.

Mahmoud told cameras that when Nicole was in Egypt, she always felt like he was controlling her and doing something bad to her, so he felt she was trying to show she had the power now. He told Nicole he now felt no love from her or any respect. Nicole said that she was going to give him time to figure out what he wanted to do with his life, whether it was to stay with her or to go back to Egypt. He thanked her for giving him a place to stay.

"I'm not going to try to bother you while I'm here," he told her.

Mahmoud said that he needed time to think and even if he didn't end up with Nicole, he still cared about her.

"She is, like, four years of my life," he said. "I still love Nicole. I don't want to make fast decision when I'm mad because if I leave, I'll never come back."

