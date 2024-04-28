Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was an alarming one, after Mahmoud and Nicole's huge fight in front of her friends escalated. Mahmoud was dead set on returning to Egypt as his stay so far in Los Angeles has been disastrous from the get-go, but had no way to get back to his home country.

Mahmoud stormed out of Nicole's apartment during last week's episode when she yelled at him in front of her friends and called him a "traitor." The fight started when Mahmoud, who adheres to strict Islam beliefs, didn't like when Nicole chose to wear a dress showing a bit of her back to a meeting with her friends. Mahmoud said he no longer wanted to meet with her friends, which she got upset about. Eventually, she brought her friends back to her apartment, where she forced a meeting between them and Mahmoud. When Mahmoud acted friendly towards them, she got mad because she felt he was acting fake. She also served them alcohol, which obviously, Mahmoud didn't like. After the two got into an intense argument behind closed doors, Nicole told Mahmoud to get out and when he attempted to leave her apartment, Nicole's male friend put his hands on him to stop him.

Sunday's episode picked up where the fight left off, with Mahmoud still desperately trying to leave the area and Nicole's friend begging him not to run off because it wasn't safe for him to wander the streets of Los Angeles by himself. Meanwhile, Nicole was consoled by her friends in her apartment and in a confessional, she stated how mad she was.

"I'm furious because for the last four years I've done nothing but try as hard as I can to make this work," she said of her and Mahmoud's troubled relationship. "I've traveled to Egypt I don't even know how many times, I'd have to count the stamps on my passport. So when Mahmoud started to pack his bags to go, I feel like, when does he have to try?"

But she also accepted some responsibility for the fight.

"But even though I'm angry at him, I'm really angry at myself," she admitted. "I really regret saying anything to him. When we got back, I should have just let the night be like a fun night for everybody. Instead, it turned into, like, drama. And I feel terrible about it."

Nicole eventually called Mahmoud on the phone and Mahmoud said he was not coming back and was going to stay at a hotel. He refused to tell her which hotel he was going to stay at. She was worried given that she didn't know how much money he had and he had never been outside of Egypt before. A producer stepped in and told Mahmoud they would drive him to the hotel he booked on his phone. Mahmoud told cameras he felt Nicole had changed and didn't think the two could go on together.

"Love is not enough for marriage, I think," he said. "Somehow, I think it's over."

The next morning, Nicole said that even though she told Mahmoud to "get out" when they were fighting, she wanted him to stay because he had nowhere else to go. Mahmoud ended up spending the night at a hotel using Nicole's credit card, which she wasn't happy about. Still, Nicole told cameras that she still loved him and that they were married so they should both want to work things out. But when Mahmoud arrived back at the apartment, he clearly just wanted to leave and started packing his things. He gave her back his credit card, as well as the money he used and the phone she gave him. He said he was going to get a hotel and wanted a divorce. Nicole once again got frustrated and told him to "get out" and Mahmoud left.

"Our relationship is over and I'm leaving here," he told a producer outside as she asked him where he was going.

Mahmoud insisted that this time he was not going back.

"I can't take this anymore," he told cameras. "I have no plan, I have no phone and I don't have any idea where I go now. And somehow, I will [go] back to Egypt. I never felt so alone in my life."

