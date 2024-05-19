It appears there's no hope when it comes to saving Mahmoud and Nicole's rocky marriage. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Mahmoud accused Nicole of cheating on him and said he no longer had any love left for her. Nicole once again kicked him out of her apartment as he attempted to figure out his next moves, though he clearly wants to go back home to Egypt.

Mahmoud and Nicole have been fighting since he arrived in Los Angeles, attempting to give their marriage one more chance after her initial move to Egypt turned out disastrous. Nicole couldn't adapt to the more conservative culture in Mahmoud's home country and his strict religious beliefs, but once Mahmoud arrived in America, it was obvious he also could not adapt. Mahmoud didn't approve of how Nicole dressed or even the art hanging in her apartment. After a huge fight in front of her friends, Mahmoud broke down and surmised that love was not enough to keep them together. On Sunday's episode Mahmoud was once again upset over Nicole's actions. He accused her of lying about where she was after she came home at 2 a.m. drunk. While she replied that he was "so crazy" and was only out with her friend, he accused her of hiding something.

"He wanted to see my phone," she told cameras. "I refused to let him and he said that the fact that I wouldn't open my phone is just proof enough that I'm a cheater. I was like, 'No, you just have to trust that I'm not.' It was ridiculous. I think that the issue is that really it's just me being an American and just living life the way that I do here."

Mahmoud told Nicole that she was acting out just to show him that she had all the power, and that he didn't accept her behavior. He said he was "for real" this time about wanting a divorce.

"You've told me over literally over 6,000 times in the last four years that you want to get a divorce. It doesn't hurt me," she told him. "I'm immune to it. But you know what does hurt? It's when you say you don't have any feelings left for me."

Mahmoud coldly replied that he really didn't have any feelings anymore because he wasn't in love with her anymore. Nicole kicked him out and cried. Mahmoud left and told cameras he hoped to stay the night with a friend he met at a mosque. Nicole said she was "devastated."

"It's like a punch in the gut," she said. "We've been through a lot of stuff together, like four years of it just and the one thing that we always did have that we wish we didn't have sometimes was feelings for each other, right? Because it'd be so much easier if we didn't. But then it flipped and then I was like, OK, well then what's the point of anything if you don't? He doesn't have feelings for me. I'm like heartbroken but this is it."

Mahmoud said he didn't want to leave but noted that their relationship was over now.

"I can't be with her," he said.

Nicole broke down in tears alone in her apartment.

"Mahmoud is simultaneously the best and worst thing that's ever happened to me," she said. "So it's going to be incredibly difficult for me to not be with Mahmoud anymore, to move forward. But the one thing that gives me like the strength that I need to do it is just knowing that I'll be free again."

