Rob and Sophie's couples counseling took an interesting turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Rob got upset with Sophie for making his preferences when it comes to women known. Sophie said the women Rob cheated with online were "muscular, bodybuilder" women, and Rob was mad since he felt she was painting him out to be a pervert with a fetish.

Rob and Sophie have been struggling with their new marriage on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it's clear Sophie has not been able to get over his past online cheating. On Sunday's episode, the two went to couples counseling and got real about their issues. Sophie said she still had trouble trusting him and subconsciously resented him for his online behavior, even though he never physically cheated on her. It now affected their intimacy, but Rob was tired of her dwelling on the past and wanted to move forward. Sophie then said Rob wanted her to dress up when they have sex and she didn't want to. Rob replied that she only did it one time and that it wasn't about the outfit, it was more about her doing something for him because he likes it.

"I'm into the costumes just because I think it's hot," Rob told cameras. "You throw on like that little sexy skirt and, you know, little bunny ears, whatever, and I come home from work and we can get it cracking."

"I think she would really rock Velma from Scooby-Doo," he continued. "I also think it would be real hot if she was in the maid costume -- not because I want her to be a maid, but just because it's a hot a** outfit. It's like the skirt and then the little duster ... the duster, though."

Rob said it was up to Sophie to "knock down that wall" when it comes to intimacy since it had been so long given that she moved out for three months and just now returned. But Sophie said she moved out because he was again speaking to multiple women online.

"You shouldn't be flirting, receiving naked pictures, him telling them they look really beautiful and asking for more," she said. "To me, that's cheating, and it hurt my view on myself. The types of women that you do look at online like, they don't look like me, like, muscular fitness bodybuilder women. I don't look like that."

Rob immediately got upset and accused her of making him look crazy.

"You make me look so wild," he told her. "Fitness chicks is one thing, bodybuilder women? That is literally like some fetish, deviant a** s**t. There's a category of men that like bodybuilder women and now that's who I am. I'm not this p**n-addicted, bodybuilder fetish guy, like what the f**k, that's not who I am."

But Sophie insisted to cameras that the women Rob sought out were in fact "pretty muscular" and that he was lying.

"You don't see these type of women just walking around," she said. "They're like, serious fitness muscular women. He'll like, save their photos and like all of their photos and he claims it's for his fitness inspiration, which is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life."

"Let's be real as to why you follow them," she continued. "They post all a** shots and I feel like that's again him invalidating my feelings. He makes me feel stupid for feeling upset over things and this is why I hate being vulnerable with him because I should be able to have emotions and not feel like I have to hide them."

The therapist did validate Rob and noted that there is a lot of judgment around sex and that he was afraid of being judged.

"I feel like Sophie is here to convince the therapist that I have some sort of kink," he told cameras. "I'm not into girls who have buff arms. I'm not into girls who have the like, you know, the necks, like that's not ... I'm not into any of that. And when I do watch p**n because I haven't had sex in forever, I watch very, very normal s**t and what I like is Sophie's body. So it's like, I'm not watching anything that isn't what I would have if I could have what I really want which is Sophie."

Rob did apologize for getting angry and admitted he was triggered. Sophie said she wasn't trying to make him feel bad when she would bring up the online cheating, she was just looking for reassurance since she compares herself to the girls he talks to online and it makes her insecure. She told him he never tells her she's beautiful or compliments her. She put him on the spot to say something nice to her and she was satisfied when he responded.

"But that already makes me feel like I like you again," she said. "Like, now I feel nice."

Rob said it was hard for him to express his feelings and that he would try harder in the future. Sophie said she would also do things to make Rob happy and joked she would dress up as a bunny. The two closed out their therapy session with a kiss.

"This is all I ever even wanted from Rob," she told cameras. "Like, even though he's struggling, it's still, you know, me seeing that he's really trying to make me happy or make me smile. And so in the future, when I am feeling insecure or I am having trust issues with Rob, he kind of knows now how to make me feel better about the situations. I feel like it's a good step towards me being able to trust him again."

