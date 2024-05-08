'90 Day Fiancé': Sophie Doesn't Even Know Rob's Real Age (Exclusive)

The disconnect between newlyweds Sophie and Rob only seems to be growing in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In the clip, the two attend a couples therapy session that already gets started off on the wrong foot when Sophie doesn't even know how old her husband is.

Sophie and Rob moved to Texas this season but things haven't been going great. At one point, Sophie moved in with her friend for months after she and Rob were going through issues. Although Sophie moved back in with Rob, the couple still have a lot of things to work out, as evidenced by this clip. While the two recall how they met on social media to the therapist, Sophie says she's 24 and Rob's 32. Rob corrects her and tells her he's 33. When Sophie tries to say Rob just turned 33, he says he's been 33 for eight months.

"It's one of those things that makes you feel like the other person just doesn't quite care about you if they don't remember your own age," he says.

Sophie is apologetic and says she didn't mean to make it a big deal.

Rob replies, "I'm not going to hold it against her. I'm just going to chalk it up to I just look younger. So it's hard to say that I'm older when I look so young."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

ET spoke to Sophie in March about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and she talked about discovering the extent of Rob's past online cheating as well as their rocky marriage.

"Yeah, it's not really what I expected to be honest, because we've been talking about marriage before I moved here, you know, for years, like, we was excited for it," she said. "We thought, once we live together, everything's gonna be amazing and I guess we just thought issues would stop when we got married, but we just have some things. It's just been very wonky. I would describe it as a rollercoaster of a year."

