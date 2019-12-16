Sasha and Emily finally made their big move to the United States on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance, but Sasha's welcoming when it comes to Emily's family was more than a little awkward.

Sasha, a personal trainer from Russia, met Emily when she was teaching English in his home country. The two now have a son named David, and Emily's mom and sister are not surprisingly excited to meet the baby when they greet them at the airport -- so much so that they all but ignore Sasha.

Sasha and Emily are going to be staying with her sister, Betsy, in Illinois while they both look for a job, and it's clear that Betsy and Sasha are already starting off on the wrong foot. When Emily's family gives him a bowl of frosted mini wheats for breakfast, Sasha is stunned to eat cereal for the first time and is definitely not a fan. Sasha, who has plans of becoming a fitness model in the United States, says there is too much sugar and tells TLC cameras that it's "crappy" and doesn't understand how people can eat it.

Sasha, who says he would prefer oatmeal and peanut butter or eggs and vegetables for breakfast, then lectures Betsy about eating the sugary cereal.

"OK, this can be your cheat meal," he tells a clearly irritated Betsy, who points out to TLC cameras that she is not Sasha's client and that he needs to learn to be polite.

But in a more cringe-worthy moment, Sasha asks Emily's mom -- who is thinner than Betsy -- if she eats the cereal and when she replies that she doesn't, he tells his future mother-in-law, "Good, it shows." He later winks at her when he leaves to go to the gym.

Not surprisingly, fans of the show had some reactions.

Betsy also has an issue with Emily now wanting to go to the gym, since she says Emily never had an interest in fitness before Sasha and even took marching band in high school to get out of having to take a P.E. class. Emily admits to being insecure given that Sasha will work with "beautiful people" all day at his job, but he assures her this is not the case. Sasha -- who has been married twice before and also has a son with each of his ex-wives -- later smugly tells TLC cameras that he doesn't go looking for women, rather, they come up to him.

Emily eventually walks away from Sasha at the gym and is frustrated at his reaction when she tells him that he won't have as much time to go to the gym anymore because he has to watch David while she works. Sasha says it won't be a problem for Emily's family to watch him even though it's not their responsibility.

