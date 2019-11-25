90 Day Fiance star Syngin was in for a rude awakening on Sunday's episode of the hit TLC show, when he was saw his new living arrangements with his fiance, Tania.

Syngin and Tania, who are both 29, met in South Africa where Syngin was a bartender, and he came to Colchester, Connecticut, on the K-1 visa to be with Tania. Syngin had been staying at a hotel with Tania in New York City upon his arrival, enjoying the sights and having fancy dinners. However, it was back to reality for the two on Sunday's episode, and Syngin is completely shocked and dismayed when he sees the shed he and Tania are going to be living in. Tania admits she lied to Syngin when she said the shed on her mother's property was "done," because in reality, it looks completely uninhabitable.

Maybe Tonya should have spent less time on rosepetals and banners with spelling errors and more time preparing the shed... disaster#90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/c9Jec7cFXg — ashley b (@oashbado) November 25, 2019

Fans pointed out that Tania had money and time to treat Syngin to a couple of days in New York City and even made him a banner and had her friends throw rose petals at the airport for him, but apparently didn't have time to fix up their shed. In previous episodes, she has also been pushing to have kids, though clearly her living arrangements are not in good shape.

For her part, Tania says she doesn't feel bad that she lied about the shed being finished because she took care of all the paperwork for the K-1 visa and basically everything it took for Syngin to come to America.

"Suck it up, honey," she says.

To make matters worse, Syngin and Tania get into constant arguments as they attempt to fix the shed, due to Tania not trusting that Syngin knows what he's doing.

Tania paid for a NYC hotel room, meals, cab rides & a stupid welcome home sign, yet couldn’t hire a cleaning crew to clean the shed. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/bhGKDEatNr — Maximusmom13 🌊 (@maximusmom13) November 25, 2019

Who brings someone across the world to CLEAN a shed? Like you couldn’t even put bedsheets? Tania you pinecone #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/OXOeYKzyWK — Laura V (@theteajunkie_cr) November 25, 2019

She just moved him into a shed in the backyard of her moms and she wants kids? #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/tZ8ZodnfPm — Tess (@Tess01798309) November 25, 2019

ET spoke to Syngin in October at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, and he bluntly told ET that things get "rough" for him and Tania this season.

"You will see me go through some pretty rough -- not stuff -- but some pretty rough sh*t," he told ET. "So, it's like a whole new experience for me."

"Watch out, be ready, it's going to be drama-filled, impact, action," he also said of season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. "It's all real, it's all legit, it's how we deal with '90 days to get married,' so it's a short period. It's going to be crazy."

