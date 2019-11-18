Anna's kids have an incredibly awkward conversation with Mursel on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance.

A big issue this season between Anna, who lives in Nebraska, and Mursel, who hails from Turkey -- who connected over Facebook over both being beekeepers despite not speaking each other's languages -- is the fact that Mursel has been keeping Anna's three children from a previous relationship a secret from his family in Turkey. Mursel says his family will tell him to come home if they find out due to their Muslim faith, which he says isn't understanding when it comes to having kids out of wedlock. On Sunday's episode, Anna continues to confront Mursel about what he eventually plans to do about this huge issue between them, and Mursel tells her that maybe he can tell his parents about her kids in 10 years, or when they are on their deathbed.

So Murcel’s plan is to lie about Anna’s kids until his parents are about to die.. Anna this is a conversation you have before you agree to bring a man into their lives #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/ieAmcAM0bd — Destani (@destani_09) November 18, 2019

Later in the episode, Anna's children ask Mursel the hard questions, including why he's keeping them a secret. When Mursel asks them to be "understanding" because his family won't talk to him anymore if they find out, Anna's eldest child doesn't let him off the hook and says this would be his fault considering it was his decision to come to America. It's also rapidly becoming clear that Anna's children are not fans of Mursel, given they believe he only cares about their mom and not them and wants to take her away from them to live in Turkey. Still, Anna insists that she will always choose her sons over Mursel.

"I don't believe you," her middle child tells her bluntly.

Some fans criticized Anna on social media for bringing her kids into adult conversations and also for bringing Mursel to America knowing he had issues with the fact that she has kids.

Soooo Anna is having all of these grown ass conversations with her kids and basically putting them between the mess. Making them question and worry if their mom is going to choose them over this stranger. #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/aJS6HpzEuS — Courtney (@BouCou89) November 18, 2019

Anna allowing her kids to engage in adult conversations is trash #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/TKfnTNJkoJ — Cat ❤️ (@Liberiangeh) November 18, 2019

Good parenting Anna, bringing home a man you say you're going to marry as long as he don't claim you have children. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/HZFvqZ4j8D — Pinky 💖💕 (@Pinky81949548) November 18, 2019

Holy crap these poor kids of Anna’s are so perceptive and my heart is broken for them #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/Ywo9NAWXy5 — sunnygrims (@sunnygrims) November 18, 2019

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

In a supertease of this season of 90 Day Fiance, it appears Mursel does go back to Turkey as the two are both shown hugging and crying at the airport with Anna begging him, "Please don't go." For more on this season watch the video below:

