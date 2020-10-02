90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 couple Paul and Karine were noticeably missing from part one of this season's tell-all, and host Shaun Robinson is addressing the decision to not have the couple participate in the special.

ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Robinson on Thursday, and she talked about TLC's decision to not include Paul and Karine on the current tell-all. The couple has been having serious issues all season long, with Karine being extremely unhappy about moving to Kentucky from her home country of Brazil. Paul convinced her to move to America so he could get a better job and provide for her and their 1-year-old son, Pierre, though life in the United States was nothing like Karine expected. Paul still couldn't find a job due to his criminal record, and his mom refused to help him given that he's 36 years old. Karine, at one point, met with an immigration lawyer to see if she could legally go back to Brazil with Pierre by herself.

Things got worse for the couple after cameras stopped rolling. In August, 24-year-old Karine alleged in an Instagram Story post that police had to intervene in their relationship, and that she'd been granted an emergency protective order against Paul.

Robinson explained to ET that the network wanted to give Paul and Karine "space," given the problems between the two.

"Yeah, you know the situation between Paul and Karine is a very complicated and sensitive one, so when we were about to do the tell-all, their situation was very fresh, and so we wanted to give them the space to really work through that," she said.

Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, while part three airs on Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In August, Paul claimed in an Instagram video that Karine was missing with Pierre. One day later, she told her side of the story on her own Instagram.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," Karine wrote. "All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued. "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."

