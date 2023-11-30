90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Brandan and Mary are proud parents to a baby girl! The couple shares exclusively with ET that they decided to name their daughter Midnight and reveal that Mary gave birth on Aug. 15.

The couple also shared an adorable photo of their baby girl and Mary said she had a C-section.

"When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby!" Mary says. "Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I've never been this happy in my whole life."

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Brandan and Mary have had plenty of ups and down this season, with the two fighting over financial issues as well as Brandan not helping out with household chores or working. However, the two were able to get past it and got married in a beautiful ceremony during last week's episode. Brandan marveled at how lucky he was to have Mary as his wife.

"She's got this beautiful dress on, makeup done, hair done," he told cameras. "I'm just like wow, like, this is such a beautiful woman right here. Am I really getting married to her? Like, you could pinch me, like, I need to know that this is really happening."

Meanwhile, Mary noted that while their relationship wasn't perfect, at the end of the day, she loved him.

"I wish that me and Brandan talked and he reassured me, but right now I decide not to think about the fights that we have," she shared. "Instead, I think about being happy with him. Like how when he hugs me I feel butterfly in my stomach and I know that our love is real. So, I'm going to marry him."

